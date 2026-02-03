Suns Owner Set to Play in Celebrity NBA All-Star Game

Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia is set to compete in the 2026 NBA Celebrity All-Star Game.

The current governor and former Michigan State Spartan hooper will be tying up the shoes once again on Friday, Feb. 13 in Inglewood, CA.

Ishbia is among plenty of other notable names to compete in the game, including Shams Charania, Jeremy Lin, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Glorilla, Jason Williams and Keenan Allen.

🌟 The 2026 @RUFFLES Celeb Game rosters! 🌟



📅 Friday, 2/13 at 7:00pm/et on ESPN pic.twitter.com/JYmokUPVXO — NBA (@NBA) February 3, 2026

Ishbia, as a player, won a national championship with the Spartans with three total seasons spent at Michigan State beginning in 1999. Playing in 48 games, Ishbia averaged no more than three minutes per game, making 9-of-21 career shots to pair with 12 rebounds, 13 assists and seven total steals.

Ishbia didn't go pro but eventually turn himself into a leader of UWM, one of the nation's top mortgage companies. That success eventually helped him officially purchase the Suns on Feb. 6, 2023.

Ishbia didn't wait to make any splashes, almost instantly striking a deal to land Kevin Durant in Phoenix before acquiring Bradley Beal over the summer to pair with Devin Booker.

However, that star experiment failed — miserably — and Durant/Beal were offloaded ahead of this season.

Ishbia did turn the Suns into an unexpected winner this season after hiring a new general manager (Brian Gregory), head coach (Jordan Ott) and maximizing returned assests from trades such as Dillon Brooks.

As of this moment. the Suns are 30-20 and are projected to make the postseason, shattering all preseason expectations set for the team.

With the NBA trade deadline approaching on Feb. 5, Ishbia could possibly execute another move — though he's pretty comfortable in his team.

"We're taking calls, but honestly I don't think we're a big mover. I think our team's very competitive right now. We like the vibes, the energy. We have a young team. Like, last year we had one of the oldest teams. I got seven guys that are 24 and younger that are actually playing and actually making an impact. And so we're excited about the growth," said Ishbia.

"So we're not doing anything crazy, but we are very active. We have picks, we have things we can move around. But right now, I feel good about where we're at."

So far, so good for the Suns this regular season. We'll see how good Ishbia's shot still is when he takes the court on Feb. 13.

