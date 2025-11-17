Suns React to Blowing 20-Point Lead in Ugly Loss to Hawks

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns appeared to be well on their way to another victory in what would have been their sixth in a row, pacing the Atlanta Hawks by over 20 points before eventually crumbling for a 124-122 loss on Sunday night.

The Suns, without Jalen Green and Grayson Allen, appeared to have found a new way to win despite being down two strong scorers.

Rather, they suffered what might qualify as their worst loss of the season.

Phoenix Suns React to Ugly Atlanta Hawks Loss

"Just a great third quarter and the fourth quarter wasn’t. These games are so emotional," Suns coach Jordan Ott said after the game.

"I think some of these are great lessons learned, but you do have to look at the film of what exactly went down, what exactly happened, there is so much that goes on in-game. Obviously, something that comes down to shot-making, 47 points in the fourth, anyone can look at that and know that's probably not a recipe for success any night.”

The Hawks had a 47-point fourth quarter and shot 53% from the field despite being outrebounded 47-34.

Perhaps most notably was Phoenix's 24 fouls.

Physicality Needs Balance Moving Forward

“It's such a physical game on both sides, they're so athletic, so aggressive in the half court. They're not a full court pressure team as much, but in the half court, they have guys that can really get into the basketball and then that's what they do," Ott continued on Atlanta.

"They're in a lot of closeouts, that means they're in a lot of help. We just got to take out the silly fouls, but you're competing at such a high level. It’s hard, but we just can't go over that edge, get over that limit, and it was just a combination. It wasn't just one foul or one silly play. I think there's multiple there and that's what we’ll have to do, we’ll have to take a look.”

Suns star Devin Booker says the sooner Phoenix can learn and move on from the loss, the better.

"Game's never over. The quicker we can regroup after the commotion of whatever the situation was that happened, the better for the team."

Fellow guard Collin Gillespie says the Suns simply collapsed defensively late in the game.

“Defensively, we kind of gave in a little bit. They started getting downhill, getting cleaner looks. They were kind of mucking up the game there in the third quarter, so I think that is what allowed us to get out and get into transition, so we got away from that, but I’d have to watch the film to see exactly what it was.”

Phoenix will have their next opportunity on Tuesday night against the Portland Trail Blazers.

