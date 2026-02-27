Suns React to Royce O'Neale's Game Winner vs Lakers

PHOENIX -- There was no better time for an unlikely hero to step up for the Phoenix Suns than Thursday night against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Down five players due to injury, including Devin Booker, Dillon Brooks and Jordan Goodwin, and on an ugly two-game losing streak, Phoenix picked up a huge 113-110 win over the Lakers after Royce O'Neale cashed in a last-second 3-pointer for the win.

With the victory, the Suns (34-26) clinched the season series and head-to-head tiebreaker over Los Angeles and moved just one game back of the Lakers (34-24), who are the sixth seed in the crowded Western Conference, in the standings.

"Royce just lives steady. He is always positive, he comes in every day, comes to work with a smile on his face," Suns coach Jordan Ott said of O'Neale postgame. "He's been through it, in different places. I can't thank him enough as a first-year head coach, as a person and he's just there. He's present and he's always on the court, always ready.

"Some different matchups tonight with one of the greatest players ever. He has to match up to him and he takes the challenge every single night. You can feel his competitiveness along with his intelligence that really lifts our group. We feel good within all those games, end of game and doesn't make mistakes. I thought he was massive tonight on the offensive rebound and then that shot."

How Royce O'Neale Hit Dagger vs Lakers

The game was back-and-forth all night long with both teams weathering the storm when the other made a push.

Los Angeles went up 13 points midway through the third quarter before Grayson Allen came up huge with 16 points in the period to help Phoenix tie the game at 80 going into the fourth.

Then, Collin Gillespie (21 points) got hot with three early triples in the final quarter, which helped put Phoenix ahead 101-89 with 6:43 to go.

Luka Doncic, who finished with 41 points, eight rebounds and eight assists, willed the Lakers back into it with some clutch shots down the stretch and a put-back layup by LeBron James tied the game at 110 with 22 seconds left.

The Suns called timeout after this and ran a great set to get O'Neale the open look with barely any time left on the clock, first getting the switch of Doncic on Allen, who drove downhill to draw the help with seven seconds remaining and kicked it out to Gillespie in the corner, who then swung it right away to a wide-open O'Neale on the wing.

"We wanted to get the last shot," O'Neale said. "Coach had a play design for Grayson to take it or get to the basket. He got the switch, drove to the paint. He had a hell of a pass. Collin getting the one more, and I'm being ready to shoot as always and knocking it down."

Allen, who had a team-high 28 points and six assists off the bench, shared his perspective on the play.

"I had a few drives in the fourth that I was able to kick and find an open 3, so I saw where the space was when we got the switch and was kind of just reading whether someone pulled over or not from the weak side," Allen said (via The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin). "It was an ugly pass to hang in the air and get it to the corner, but thankfully got it there and good swing to Royce. Thankfully, he knocked it down."

O'Neale recorded 13 points and six rebounds for the night, and his game winner came the next Phoenix possession after he had a put-back layup off an Allen miss to put Phoenix up two before James tied the game when the Lakers got the ball back.

"Just always staying ready," O'Neale said. "That's one of my super skills, especially for this team, spacing, I mean, my shooting is one of the things that the guys rely on.

"I'm always saying I'm open and I think every time I shoot, everybody thinks it's going in. So, that's a good sign. But also, just staying confident always. If I make or miss, it doesn't matter. I'm going to keep shooting regardless."

The Suns now get a much-needed four-day break before their next game on the road against the Sacramento Kings (14-47) Tuesday night.

