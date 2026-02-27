Insider Highlights When Suns Expect Devin Booker Back

We're approaching the one week benchmark for Devin Booker's injury re-evaluation from the Phoenix Suns, one that will hopefully get the All-Star guard back into the lineup ahead of their next game.

Booker, missing the last four games due to a hip injury, is making great progress according to head coach Jordan Ott. Phoenix has four days until their next game (Tuesday at Sacramento), and according to Suns insider John Gambadoro, that appears to be a likely timeline for his return:

"Devin Booker is progressing well from a hip strain and trending towards being back after this four-day break - Likely either Sacramento on Tuesday or Chicago on Thursday," Gambadoro said on X.

This follows what Ott said when asked about Booker's return on Thursday:

"Still seems to be progressing. You've seen him [Booker] there on the court. He's definitely moving around more and more each day. These four days will definitely help us."

Booker is averaging 24.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6.1 assists this season. He's also previously missed time due to groin and ankle injuries.

It's impossible to overstate Booker's importance to Phoenix and their postseason hopes. Aside from the obvious scoring and leadership qualities, the Suns' supporting cast mostly thrives off the gravity he affords on the floor.

With defenses focusing so much on his presence, shooters such as Grayson Allen, Royce O'Neale and Jalen Green among others are afforded a bit less attention and more space.

The Suns have struggled offensively, especially in halfcourt settings, with and without Booker in the lineup.

"Book has said it from day one, there's no one who knows it better than him. Like when you have five guys that are threats on the court, that's where it feels right and you can just play basketball. It's just like an energy, it's a feel, it's a rhythm to the game. That's the rhythm when everyone's out there being a threat," Suns coach Jordan Ott said after Phoenix's loss to the Boston Celtics.

"And right now, we cannot find it. But we're going to keep trying. And we just talked about it like it's going to come from us, and this is going to be a huge part of our season. It's us breaking through this little rough patch. We got to do it together, and we got to individually take a look in the mirror and see how we all can be better."

Phoenix is 34-26 with the West's seventh seed in their possession, though they're only a game behind the Los Angeles Lakers.

Booker's presence should only help the team's chances of ending the regular season on a high note.