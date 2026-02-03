Suns Reportedly Not Getting 'Coveted' Forward at Trade Deadline

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns are expected to be plenty active ahead of the NBA's Feb. 5 trade deadline, though they won't be getting Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges according to reports.

From The Athletic's Sam Amick:

"The Charlotte Hornets have found something special of late, winning 10 of their last 13 games — and seven straight — after starting just 13-25. It should come as no surprise, then, that one of their key contributors, small forward Miles Bridges, is now expected to stay put.

"While there is significant interest around the league, with the Bucks, Warriors and Phoenix Suns known to covet what the 27-year-old brings on the floor, a league source close to Bridges said he is highly likely to remain past the deadline. Bridges’ contract runs through next season, when he’s owed $22.8 million. He’s extension eligible this summer."

Suns center Nick Richards is believed to be on the move if Phoenix will be active at the deadline thanks to his salary, overall lack of playing time and the Suns' potential desire to get under the luxury tax line before the end of the season.

The Stein Line's Jake Fischer also previously reported the Suns liked Bridges, but was unsure if Charlotte's asking price would be met by Phoenix or any other team.

"The current marketplace, furthermore, isn't exactly flush with fours, either. Phoenix is known to have interest in Charlotte's Miles Bridges … but the Hornets have been holding out for a first-round pick for Bridges," Fischer said.

"While I'm skeptical that the Hornets' price will be met, it's indicative of the limited options for teams in search of a frontcourt boost."

Bridges would have given Phoenix a better scoring option at the power forward position, as Royce O'Neale is limited outside of his three-point shooting.

However, his prior suspension stemming from domestic violence issues gave plenty of Suns fans pause in wanting to add Bridges to the roster.

That, and the sake of cohesion, made Bridges feel like a long shot to land in the desert even amid their coveted interest.

Regardless, the Suns have been steady in their approach for wanting to stay put considering their success to start the regular season.

"We don’t need to make a change at all. We could go do nothing at all and feel good about it," owner Mat Ishbia said earlier in the year.

“We don’t need to do anything. We are proud of our team and we are building. Now if something comes up and we need to make a move, we will look at things. We like where we are at, and the fans like where we are at right now.”

