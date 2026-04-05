Suns Reveal Easter Starting Lineup vs Bulls

Happy Easter, Phoenix Suns fans!

The Suns are capping a short road trip as the Chicago Bulls play host for a 12:30 PM AZ time tip at United Center.

Phoenix can be locked into a play-in tournament spot today with a loss and Minnesota Timberwolves win.

Suns coach Jordan Ott believes this starting five will get the job done:

Suns Reveal Starting Lineup vs Bulls

Apr 2, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) handles the ball defended by Charlotte Hornets guard/forward Kon Knueppel (7) during the first quarter at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Devin Booker

Jalen Green

Dillon Brooks

Jordan Goodwin

Mark Williams

The Suns are 42-35 on the year and are looking to find any sort of momentum before the end of the regular season. Phoenix's chances of making it to the top six are far fetched at this point, so the next best option is to work out some of the kinks in the rotation as health is a must entering postseason play.

“Everything is on the table,” Ott said after the team's recent loss to the Charlotte Hornets. “We're trying to figure this thing out on the fly and that's what I just said. We've got to expedite it. There's no excuse. We just have to figure it out."

There's just five games remaining on the season for Phoenix. They're four games back of the sixth seed while only being 2.5 ahead of the Los Angeles Clippers at No. 7.

The Bulls give the Suns a fairly good shot at returning to the win column, as they've got a plethora of players out and are on a slide that's seen them win just one of their final nine games. Chicago currently has top ten lottery pick odds and just maybe wouldn't be upset if Phoenix is simply a better team today.

Chicago actually won the first matchup between the two sides earlier this season in a 105-103 win for the Bulls in Phoenix. That was their only battle of the regular season.

“We tried to turn up the intensity, just be the more physical team. We have to be first to the fight every night. Teams are getting confidence and we would be surprised when they start making shots that we feel they’re not supposed to," Booker said after the loss.

There's hope things will be different today.