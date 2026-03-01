3 Biggest Questions Suns Have to Answer in March

Welcome to March!

The Phoenix Suns have a busy — and important — month ahead of them. We briefly covered that here .

There's optimism the Suns can get their ducks in a row before the end of the regular season and turn 2025-26 from just a fun story into a potential jumpstart for something bigger.

Plenty will need to happen before that can be the case. Here's three questions the Suns need to answer this month:

When is Dillon Brooks Returning?

We can debate what exactly is the biggest question Phoenix has to answer, though what can't be debated is Brooks' impact for this Suns squad.

Brooks' hustle, tenacity and ability to set a physical tone for the Suns has been evident this regular season. The 21 points per game, a career-high for Brooks, has just been icing on top of the cake.

Brooks steadied the ship for Phoenix while stars entered and departed the lineup, though a fractured hand is set to see him miss 4-6 weeks.

Brooks could potentially return to action near the end of March with early/mid-April as a conservative timeline as well.

The Suns are within 3.5 games of securing a top-three playoff spot in the West, which shows the order is entirely up for grabs.

It also proves Phoenix can't afford to fall behind.

Brooks' presence is vital for the Suns down the stretch of the regular season. The sooner he returns, the more rust he'll be able to shake ahead of the postseason on top of allowing Phoenix to get more looks at what their fully healthy lineup looks like.

Can Jalen Green Return to Form?

Jalen Green arrived to the desert with hopes of instantly improving Phoenix's scoring prowess next to Devin Booker. Yet thanks to a hamstring injury, Green wasn't fully healthy until the All-Star break.

With Booker out, Green has struggled — to put it nicely.

He's largely been inefficient, shooting just 33% from the field and 20.8% from deep in the month of February as Phoenix's primary scorer.

The good news? Booker appears to be returning soon, which will slide Green back into a secondary role, where he did thrive in the little spurts we did see earlier in the year.

It'll be interesting to see how Green's impact changes when Booker slides back into the lineup. It's no secret players around Booker are offered more spacing on the floor, and if Phoenix can see previous flashes come to fruition of the Booker-Green backcourt, the Suns should be in business.

Who Can Unexpectedly Step Up?

It feels like we see something similar to this every year: A playoff team has an unexpected contributor elevate their game to new levels to push their squad over the top.

We have our stars in Brooks, Booker and Green. Usual suspects such as Royce O'Neale, Grayson Allen and Mark Williams are heavily used with Collin Gillespie, Oso Ighodaro, Ryan Dunn and Jordan Goodwin are strong bench options.

Yet the Suns will need to squeeze extra juice out of somebody as the regular season begins to truly unwind.

Can Dunn/Goodwin find their footing offensively? Maybe any of the likes of Rasheer Fleming, Jamaree Bouyea or Amir Coffey can flip the switch in their minutes.

It doesn't matter where it comes from — but this Suns team can go from good to great if any of the aforementioned players can take the next step in their respective games.