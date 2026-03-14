Suns Rookie Becoming Too Good to Ignore

The Phoenix Suns have several questions surrounding their squad with the regular season finish line in sight.

With 15 games left, the Suns desperately are hoping to leapfrog themselves out of the West's play-in tournament and into the top six of seeding.

In order to do so, a number of things have to happen, and several players will need to continue providing solid play for head coach Jordan Ott.

Rookie Rasheer Fleming is quickly making good on his potential, and the more he plays, the louder he's becoming to ignore.

Rasheer Fleming Earning Well-Deserved Spotlight

Feb 26, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Rasheer Fleming (20) against the Los Angeles Lakers at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

For those who recall, the Suns had to trade up to the top pick in the second round of the 2025 NBA Draft in order to secure his talents. Fleming was considered a borderline first-round prospect and had plenty of teams wanting to select him early in the second before Phoenix was able to make a deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves to do so.

Fleming's career didn't start off with a bang, as he made varying cameos for the Suns in limited minutes. Such is life for a rookie on a veteran-laced Phoenix team that actually surprised everyone this season.

Yet Fleming has recently become more than just an exciting prospect for Suns fans — he's becoming a problem for opponents.

Rasheer Fleming with the best sequence of his rookie year, so far.



My god. pic.twitter.com/PhnkwGXAMf — Shane Young (@YoungNBA) March 14, 2026

Fleming has featured in 23 minutes in three of Phoenix's last four games, where they've gone 3-1 despite being down starters in Mark Williams and Dillon Brooks.

In the month of March alone, he's shooting 54.5% from the field (60% from three) with 4.3 rebounds to pair.

In the last two games alone, he has five combined blocks.

"He just puts in the work. He's continually getting better. We know with young guys, it's not always linear, it's not always straight up so but he's moving straight up pretty fast," Ott said of Fleming earlier this month.

"It's always gonna start defensively for him and simple offensively, but now he's spacing the floor so well, he's taking them and making them at a better rate, and in big moments."

Fleming's unique blend of size and athleticism as a two-way player have been key for his development with the Suns thus far.

There's no telling how his rookie season ends. Brooks' re-arrival to the lineup could see those minutes shortened while Ott could very well opt for more seasoned players when the postseason rolls around.

Though by all accounts, Fleming is quickly proving himself as an exciting wrinkle for the Suns to deploy once the regular season is over.