Offseason Primer: Who Are Suns' Top Trade Candidates?

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns have made it pretty clear they do not want to make a major move this summer and instead keep the roster primarily the same heading into next season after exceeding preseason expectations with a 45-37 record despite several injuries.

However, the Suns had a glaring need for more size on this season's roster and despite having some younger pieces who could develop in that area, such as Rasheer Fleming, Ryan Dunn and Khaman Maluach, they could also find a way to improve on that front via trade.

These are Phoenix's top trade candidates heading into next season:

Grayson Allen

Feb 26, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Grayson Allen (8) against the Los Angeles Lakers at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

After averaging a career-high 16.5 points per game this season and showing a vast playmaking improvement, the Suns should at least explore Grayson Allen's trade value, although it could be a little lower given his injury problems.

Allen, who has now played three seasons with the Suns and is set to make $18.125 million on the third year of a four-year contract in 2026-27, has been a trade candidate for a while now, but Phoenix elected to keep him as his value never was that high.

However, there have been several teams in the postseason who have a clear need for shooting and better offensive guard play, two areas the Suns already have, so the Suns should at least look into if any team would be willing to trade a bigger forward for Allen.

Royce O'Neale

Apr 27, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Royce O'Neale (00) against the Oklahoma City Thunder during game four of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

O'Neale has also come up as a trade candidate for a while and averaged a career-high 9.8 points while shooting 40.8% from 3 this season.

He will be 33 years old in June, and if the Suns are banking on the development of their young players, it's hard to see a major role for him next year, although he is a great locker room piece.

O'Neale will be making $10.875 million next season on the third of a four-year deal, so he could be a primary candidate to trade alongside Allen if the Suns want to pursue a player making around $30 million next season.

Phoenix could also shop O'Neale by himself to try to get a younger player from a team looking to add a veteran and/or see if a team would be willing to include a second-round pick for him.

Mark Williams

Feb 22, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns center Mark Williams (15) against the Portland Trail Blazers at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

It will be really interesting to see what Williams' value is this summer as he enters restricted free agency following a season where he played in a career high in games for the Suns and was a huge positive when on the floor, but then suffered a foot injury late in the year that caused him to miss 15-straight games in the regular season and the entire first-round series against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

No matter what, Williams is a prime candidate for a sign-and-trade for the Suns if a center-needy team wants him, as Phoenix has Khaman Maluach waiting to take on a bigger role after he was selected No. 10 overall last summer.

The Suns likely don't want to lock up Williams long term for this reason, so they will either look to sign him to a shorter deal or move him via sign and trade.

For the Right Price: Ryan Dunn, Dillon Brooks

Apr 12, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Ryan Dunn (0) shoots a three point basket against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the first quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Dunn could be a sweetner to a deal if teams are looking to take a flier on the young wing after he did not progress much in his second season and fell out of the playoff rotation even with Phoenix banged up.

Dunn could be in competition for minutes with Fleming next season as well, so it's unclear what exactly his role will be on the Suns especially if they continue to play small.

Although Dunn has a lot of potential and likely won't be traded by himself given that he is only making $2.784 million next year, the Suns could look to attach to him to a trade if it will help them land a certain player.

As for Dillon Brooks, it does not seem like the Suns have any interest in moving him after a career season, but they should at least gauge the market while his value is super high to see what they could get.

Stay tuned for more of our Suns offseason primer and check out who Phoenix's free agents will be this summer by clicking here.