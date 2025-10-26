Suns Routed by Nuggets in Second Straight Loss
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns (1-2) dropped their second consecutive game with a 133-111 loss to the Denver Nuggets (1-1) at Ball Arena in Denver Saturday night.
Phoenix was down two key players with Jalen Green (right hamstring strain) missing his third-straight game and Mark Williams (right knee return from injury management) also out. The Nuggets didn't have anybody on their injury report.
The Suns rolled with the same starting five as the first two games with Devin Booker, Grayson Allen, Dillon Brooks, Ryan Dunn and Oso Ighodaro.
Denver, who was playing in its home opener after a tough overtime loss against the Golden State Warriors in its season opener Thursday, started Jamal Murray, Christian Braun, Cam Johnson, Aaron Gordon and Nikola Jokic.
For the second-straight game, the talent discrepancy between the Suns and their opponent was too much for Phoenix to overcome, and the Suns did not help themselves by letting the Nuggets getting a lot of easy looks, especially in the first half.
Despite this, Phoenix continued to fight and forced 15 turnovers in the second half to stay in it until the last five minutes.
Booker had his best performance so far this season with 31 points and seven assists in 37 minutes, but did have eight turnovers. Brooks continued his strong start to his Suns career with 15 points and four steals.
Allen (17 points, five assists) was the only other Suns player in double figures.
Jokic did what Jokic does for Denver, ending with 14 points, 15 assists and 14 rebounds in 32 minutes. All five starters, as well as two bench players, scored 10 or more points for the Nuggets, led by Murray's 23 points.
Quick Recap
The Nuggets began game on 11-3 run, but the Suns fought back to cut the deficit to 34-28 Denver at the end of the first. Booker led Phoenix with seven points, while Murray had a game-high nine points for Denver, including making a heave from beyond half court at the end of the quarter. Jokic did not attempt a shot in the quarter for the Nuggets, but had seven assists.
At halftime, the Nuggets extended their lead to 71-54, which marked the third time in three games the Suns allowed 70-plus points in the first half. Denver was winning the turnover battle 10-1 at halftime and had 14 points off Phoenix's turnovers. Booker had 13 points and four assists for Phoenix, and Brooks scored 11 points. Murray notched 14 for the Nuggets and Jokic added four points, 11 assists and seven rebounds.
The Suns flipped the script on the Nuggets to start the second half by forcing turnovers and a Phoenix 10-0 run cut Denver's lead to 10 (81-71) a little over halfway through the third quarter. Denver had a strong response to Phoenix's run and ended the third quarter leading 100-83 with all five Nuggets starters in double figures going into the fourth. Booker recorded 14 points in the third for the Suns.
Phoenix continued to battle in the fourth quarter, cutting the deficit to 11 halfway through the period, but Denver pulled away after this to get the 133-111 victory.
What's Next
The Suns conclude their three-game road trip Monday night against the Utah Jazz (1-1).