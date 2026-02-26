As Injuries Mount, Suns Need These 3 Players to Step Up

The Phoenix Suns are in a bit of an injury crisis at the moment.

All of Devin Booker, Dillon Brooks and Jordan Goodwin are out for various time frames, leaving the Suns severely shorthanded in their initial post-All-Star break stretch.

The Suns are 1-3 since the break, and time is slowly dwindling in the regular season.

Booker is set to be re-evaluated this weekend while Brooks is out for 4-6 weeks and Goodwin for 1-2 weeks.

While the Suns hope to get healthy, here's three players that need to step up:

Guard: Jalen Green

Phoenix Suns guard Jalen Green (4) against the Boston Celtics in the first half at Mortgage Matchup Center.

Other pick: Jamaree Bouyea

This is probably the obvious pick, though it's also the most crucial.

The Suns have long awaited Green's consistent and healthy presence on the court after a hamstring injury plagued his status for majority of the year before the break.

Since, he's largely struggled as Phoenix's top scoring option. The Suns don't appear to be worried on Green finding his footing as he works back from injury, though it's clear Phoenix won't have a shot at stringing together wins until Green finds his form.

Wing: Ryan Dunn

Phoenix Suns forward Ryan Dunn (left) controls the ball against Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black in the second half at Mortgage Matchup Center.

Other pick: Rasheer Fleming

Dunn's defense isn't a question or a problem. That was his bread and butter emerging out of the draft and it's been a good quality for the second-year wing.

However, Dunn's struggled to emerge as a steady scorer early in his NBA career. With Brooks and Goodwin out, the Suns have shifted towards Dunn as more of a primary defender in recent games.

This isn't calling out Dunn – he's still developing this stage of his career. It'd just be a bonus if Dunn's ability to score improved.

Down Low: Mark Williams

Phoenix Suns center Mark Williams (15) reacts against the Golden State Warriors in the first half at Mortgage Matchup Center.

Other pick: Oso Ighodaro

Williams, since the All-Star break, has just one game of ten points and/or ten rebounds.

Williams has been a strong and steady presence for the Suns this season, though Phoenix hasn't seen Williams' best play as of late.

His plus/minus on the box score has been negative in all four games since the Suns' return of play.

Phoenix is healthy down low — that's not the problem. It's more so needing Williams to take his game to new levels while other key pieces are out.