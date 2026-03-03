Suns vs Kings Injury Report: Latest on Devin Booker, Several Others

PHOENIX -- After a full four days off, the Phoenix Suns shared the latest update on Devin Booker on their initial injury report for tomorrow night's matchup against the Sacramento Kings.

Booker, who Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro reported this weekend is trending towards a return against Sacramento or the Chicago Bulls Thursday, will be good to go on Tuesday after missing the last four games with a right hip sprain.

He was clear off the team's injury report.

He originally suffered the hip sprain in the first half of Phoenix's first game back from the All-Star break against the San Antonio Spurs and was scheduled to be re-evaluated this weekend.

Suns coach Jordan Ott said yesterday that Booker was able to get some live work in at practice and updated how he was feeling after practice earlier today.

"Good. Just the next step," Ott said. "No setbacks. Continual progress, seems to be in a good spot."

Dillon Brooks (left hand fracture) and Jordan Goodwin (left calf strain) are all still listed as out for the Suns (34-26). Haywood Highsmith was left off the team's injury report.

Khaman Maluach is questionable due to a right thumb injury.

Brooks still has a few more weeks left until he returns, but has been seen shooting one-handed, while Goodwin has been on the court during practice the last couple days, according to Ott, and seems the most likely after Booker to return next after missing the last three games.

The Kings (14-48), who are 2-18 in their last 20 games, will continue to be without several key players against Phoenix - Domantas Sabonis (left knee meniscus repair), Zach LaVine (right fifth finger tendon repair), Keegan Murray (left ankle sprain), De'Andre Hunter (left eye retinal repair) and Dylan Cardwell (left ankle sprain) are all still sidelined for Sacramento.

Suns Entering Easy Stretch of Schedule

After picking up a huge, last-second victory over the Los Angeles Lakers last Thursday before their long break, Phoenix has a great chance to continue to build momentum and work closer to full health.

All six of the Suns' next matchups will be against teams under .500 with three-straight games at home following tomorrow's road bout against the Kings.

Phoenix is 19-5 on the season against teams with losing records.

Ott reflected on where Phoenix currently stands entering this stretch and the final 22 games of the season.

"Our ability to respond is as good as any team I've ever been on. So we're in a good spot, but we have places to go," Ott said at practice. "Everyone wants to be healthy. It's just hard to be healthy. That's the bottom line. You look around the league, it's hard. It's hard to be healthy. We got to still go out and compete no matter what."

Tomorrow's game against the Kings will be a late matchup, as tip-off is scheduled for just after 9:00 p.m. MST.

Latest Phoenix Suns News