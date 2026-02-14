Suns Sign Highly Coveted Forward For Playoff Push

The Phoenix Suns are signing free agent forward Haywood Highsmith, according to NBA insider Shams Charania on X:

"Free agent forward Haywood Highsmith has agreed to a multiyear deal with the Phoenix Suns, his agent Jerry Dianis tells ESPN.

"Highsmith considered multiple playoff teams before reaching an agreement with the Suns on Saturday, sources said. Known as a gritty, two-way player when healthy, he joins a Phoenix team that is 32-23 at the All-Star break -- 1.5 games out of the 5th seed."

Gritty is probably the best way to describe the 2025-26 Suns, and Highsmith seems like he'll be a seamless transition into Phoenix's frontcourt.

Highsmith, 29, hasn't played this season after suffering a setback in meniscal surgery. He was initially traded to the Brooklyn Nets ahead of 2025-26 but was previously a key part of the Miami Heat's playoff appearances the four seasons prior.

However, he was highly coveted on the open market for a reason. As a spot-starter in Miami, he averaged 6.5 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists per night last year.

Suns insider John Gambadoro added, "Yes Suns kind of player they value what he can bring to the team. Next year is not fully guaranteed. Suns wanted him and if he plays well they can have him for next year as well."

The Suns are fully looking to make a playoff push with the West's seventh seed currently in their possession. Phoenix reportedly was looking to add more punch at their power forward position, and that's exactly what they've done here.

Highsmith is a solid two-way player Ott should feel good about plugging into the lineup when fully integrated. Specifically from three, he's hit 38% of his shots from deep this year.

Highsmith is a bit on the smaller side at 6-5, which has been a talking point around Phoenix's rotation on the wing. However, the Suns have found success to this point even without a big/viable presence at their four spot.

Royce O'Neale brings strong three-point shooting, though Highsmith will be a solid plug-and-play piece behind him thanks to his defensive capability.

After not getting San Antonio Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan on the buyout market, the Suns do well here with Highsmith.

He's not the flashiest name nor will he sell jerseys or seats at Mortgage Matchup Center, though in terms of organization fit, Highsmith was at the top of the list for many in Phoenix.

Now, they've got him.

