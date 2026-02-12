Knicks Beat Suns to Sign Free Agent Forward

The Phoenix Suns had been connected to former San Antonio Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan for quite some time during trade season, though the organization wasn't able to secure his sudden availability in free agency, either.

Sochan, just released by the Spurs yesterday, is reportedly planning to sign with the New York Knicks per various reports. The Knicks were alongside Phoenix in interest during the trade deadline.

From Shams Charania:

"Free agent forward Jeremy Sochan plans to sign with the New York Knicks after he clears waivers, his agent Deirunas Visockas of Gersh Sports tells ESPN. Sochan had 10 interested suitors after being released from the Spurs on Wednesday and landed on the Knicks as his new team.

From Michael Scotto:

"As I mentioned yesterday, the New York Knicks were among the teams who had trade discussions surrounding former Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan prior to the trade deadline and were a team to keep in mind for him. Today, Sochan has chosen to sign with the Knicks once he clears waivers."

Phoenix had been rumored to show interest in upgrading the power forward position, where Sochan would have given the Suns a better overall scoring presence compared to Royce O'Neale. Also, depth at the four-spot would have been improved.

However, the Suns likely didn't want to push themselves over the luxury tax this year — which would have happened with Sochan's contract on top of him being a restricted free agent this coming summer.

And there it is Sochan signed with the Knicks. As I said last night I did not expect Phoenix to be in on him. https://t.co/o0GeyEDrFB — John Gambadoro (@Gambo987) February 12, 2026

Phoenix had been adamant they liked their team and would not have pulled off any massive trades this deadline — which makes sense.

In a vacuum, Sochan would have been a nice addition — but how much deeper would have that pushed Phoenix into the postseason?

The Suns feel confident in what they've already established on top of the potential that can be unlocked when Jalen Green is finally healthy on a nightly basis.

"We got to get back to doing what we do defensively. Offensively it's going to change. It's going to change when we're healthy," Suns coach Jordan Ott said going into the All-Star break.

While Sochan would have been a nice addition, the Suns aren't exactly missing out on a prime opportunity to flip their NBA Finals chances.

He'll fare well in New York, another team looking to make a splash in the postseason, though Phoenix will be just fine with their current group of players.

