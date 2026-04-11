Suns Speak on 'Tough' Grayson Allen Injury

PHOENIX -- After locking in the seventh seed in the Western Conference earlier this week, the two main priorities for the Phoenix Suns over their last two regular-season games were to stay healthy and build some rhythm leading up to Tuesday's opening play-in matchup.

Neither one of these happened in last night's 101-73 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, as Phoenix (44-37) lost Grayson Allen to a left hamstring injury in the first half and scored a season low in points while shooting 7-for-40 (17.5%) from 3 as a team.

"Been around a handful of years, not sure I've seen something like this," Suns coach Jordan Ott said postgame of all the injuries Phoenix has dealt with (via The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin). "It's incredibly frustrating. Tonight was about health and rhythm.

"We were gonna try to be smart. We just want whatever we did from tonight, to take from tonight. Tomorrow, we'll watch film. Sunday (in season finale against Oklahoma City), it's all about Tuesday, so we'll hope for the best for tomorrow."

Suns React to Grayson Allen Injury

Mar 10, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Grayson Allen (8) during the game against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

After a great start to the season, Allen was looking like a key contributor for the Suns and has tried to remain that when he's been healthy, but he has missed 30 games due to various injuries, all coming since the middle of November, and struggled to get in a rhythm.

The Suns have been trying to get him going when he's on the floor, but this latest injury is the story of how it's been all season for him and the rest of the team.

The severity of Allen's hamstring injury is unknown, but he asked for a sub with 8:22 to go in the second quarter and went straight back to the locker room after a non-contact injury.

"For Grayson, that's tough. Obviously, there's always a chance (of getting injured) whenever you're on the court, but hopefully he'll be alright," Suns starting center Mark Williams said of Allen postgame (via Rankin).

Allen is averaging a career highs in points (16.5), assists (3.8) and steals (1.4) in the 51 games he has played this season, and the Suns give him the green light to shoot from wherever when he comes off the bench.

"That's super tough. Not a good thing for us to have Grayson be hurt," Suns forward Ryan Dunn said.

Allen's injury could open more opportunities for players such as Dunn and Rasheer Fleming in the rotation moving forward, although it seems Ott could choose to rest even more players in Sunday's season finale against the Thunder after Devin Booker, Jalen Green and Jordan Goodwin were all out last night.

It's looking highly likely the Suns will play the Portland Trail Blazers in the 7-8 play-in matchup in Phoenix Tuesday night after Portland (41-40) defeated the Los Angeles Clippers last night.

If the Blazers beat the 22-59 Sacramento Kings Sunday night, they will be locked into the eighth seed.

"They're big. They play well in the paint, which we struggle against, but we're going to find a way," Suns forward Dillon Brooks said of the Blazers. "We're going to have to go after mismatches and different things that they present ... at any cost, win the game."

As for now, the Suns will hope no more injuries pop up before Tuesday and they are ready to go against Portland.