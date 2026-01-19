Suns' Spot in New NBA Power Rankings Isn't Surprising

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns' placement across new NBA power rankings is more than fair after the week they had.

The Suns' 25-17 record still is good for seventh place in the West, though a two-game losing streak last week (their first in just over a month) didn't exactly prop Phoenix up the board in three new power rankings today:

The Athletic No. 9 (dropped from No. 7 last week)

Law Murray on Devin Booker's All-Star Chances: "I don’t think it is likely that Booker gets selected as a starter, but I feel like he should be rewarded for a Suns team that basically is in the same spot in the standings as the Lakers despite significantly less talent. Jalen Green is expected to finally play his sixth quarter of the season this week. Booker is one of 20 players averaging at least 25 points per game, and of those 20 players, only Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Cade Cunningham and Jamal Murray have won more games than Booker this season."

NBA.com: No. 5 (same as last week)

John Schuhmann: "The Suns are 1-2 on the first of two six-game road trips, with all three games having come against East teams with winning records and all three having been within five points in the last five minutes.

"The second half of the Suns’ six-game trip is easier than the first half, and they’ll have a rest advantage in Brooklyn on Monday. They’re 4-0 (one of four undefeated teams) in rest-advantage games and 15-4 (with eight straight wins) against the 14 teams that are currently at or below .500."

ClutchPoints: No. 7 (same as last week)

Brett Siegel: "Just how good are the Phoenix Suns this season? In what many expected to be a reset year for the Suns and Devin Booker, this team is firmly in the Western Conference playoff equation, and Jalen Green is nearing his return from a hamstring injury that has plagued him all season.

"Although Phoenix lost back-to-back games for the first time since mid-December this past week, this group bounced back in a huge way to defeat the New York Knicks 106-99 on Saturday. The Suns will continue their roadtrip against Eastern Conference foes this upcoming week with more opportunities to rise in the NBA power rankings."

The Suns this week are concluding their road trip back East, rounding out their time on the other side of the country with stops in Brooklyn, Philadelphia and Atlanta.

