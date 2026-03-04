Jordan Ott Confident Suns Are Turning The Corner

The Phoenix Suns' Tuesday night win over the Sacramento Kings wasn't overly impressive, nor was it season-defining.

Some would say it was expected. But perhaps more than anything, it was a much needed step in the right direction.

After getting Devin Booker back from injury and coming off a four-day break, the Suns downed the NBA's worst team in Sacramento by a 114-103 scoreline.

Pretty? Maybe not quite, though the Suns found a way to win, and Jordan Ott loves what's brewing under his first-year watch.

"Defensive activity: 18 turnovers were forced in the last three quarters. Really picked it up. It's everyone: the bench squad, you guys came in with life, your energy, the way you guys move the ball. That carries over," Ott said in the locker room post-game.

"We're finding this thing. We're finding this thing on the fly. We saw some glimpses, now we've got to continue to build on this thing. It does not stop."

🎙️ Go inside the locker room with JO & the team after last night's win over the Kings pic.twitter.com/XJKSbgNTkB — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) March 4, 2026

Booker (h/t Duane Rankin) echoed a similar sentiment after action.

“The time is now,” said Booker. “You could say we’d be in better position right now, but the reality of it is, we’re still not in a bad position. We’re right in the mix. Every game is going to be valuable and important. We still have time to learn and develop that chemistry that we’re going to need.”

Phoenix improves to 35-26 on the season and is just two games back from the West's sixth seed. Leapfrogging the Los Angeles Lakers (who are just two games ahead) would see the Suns skip the NBA's play-in tournament entirely.

It's not a tough ask, as Phoenix is just 3.5 games back from the third seed as they near the 20-game mark in terms of regular season contests left.

“I think we can make push for sixth and go from there,” Jalen Green said (h/t Rankin).

This specific stretch was important for the Suns, as they've won the first of a six-game slate that featured sub-.500 opponents. For icing on top of the cake, Phoenix's next three games are at home:

Thursday: Chicago Bulls

Friday: New Orleans Pelicans

Sunday: Charlotte Hornets

Battles against the Milwaukee Bucks (Tuesday) and Indiana Pacers (Thursday) ensue next week to close that run.

As of publish, the Suns have an average strength of schedule the rest of the way according to Tankathon.

However you want to slice it, the Suns have a prime opportunity ahead of them.