Suns Star Reportedly Arrested Early Friday Morning

Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks was reportedly arrested early Friday morning.

TMZ is reporting Brooks was arrested for driving under the influence in Scottsdale, being booked, "around 2 AM" and being released shortly after:

"Authorities tell us ... the small forward was arrested in Scottsdale around 2 AM ... and was released from custody around 3:20 AM. We're told he was respectful and cooperative before being released," said TMZ.

The Suns have not made an official statement at this point in time. This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

Brooks, 30-years-old, landed in Phoenix this past offseason after being traded from the Houston Rockets. The forward has played an instrumental part of the Suns' unexpected turnaround, though he recently suffered a fractured left hand and has been out since Feb. 21 with a timeline of 4-6 weeks before re-evaluation.

Brooks is averaging 20.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists per night with points/assists currently tracking as career-highs for the Oregon product.

"What we love is his emotion," Suns coach Jordan Ott previously said about Brooks this season.

"We’re with him. He’s brought so much to this city and this franchise: his energy, his passion, his hard work, his attitude every single day. We love him."

While the Suns have sustained injuries to other star players, Brooks had mostly remained healthy this season, giving Phoenix a stable presence on the floor on a nightly basis after he has played in over 70 games the last three years.

Brooks is on the third season of a four-year, $86 million contract. He's scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent after the 2026-27 season.

Brooks initially entered the league as a second-round pick in the 2017 NBA Draft. He began his career with the Memphis Grizzlies, playing there from 2017-23 before being traded to Houston.

Brooks remained with the Rockets for two seasons before making his way to the desert this past summer via trade alongside guard Jalen Green and the No. 10 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, which was used to select center Khaman Maluach.

Brooks is also of Canadian nationality and previously has played for their national team in events such as the 2023 FIBA World Cup and 2024 Summer Olympics.

The Suns are 35-27 with 20 regular season games left. As the West's seventh seed, they're two games behind the Los Angeles Lakers entering the weekend with matchups against the New Orleans Pelicans (Friday) and Charlotte Hornets (Sunday) approaching on the schedule.