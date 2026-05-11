Looking Back on Suns Season: Most Memorable Moments, Pt. 1

PHOENIX -- Although the Phoenix Suns' 2025-26 season didn't end on a high note with a first-round sweep, there were several memorable moments throughout it as the Suns ushered in a new identity and exceeded all preseason expectations.

Not only were the moments memorable, most were defining points and building blocks as the season went on.

Here's a look back at three of the Suns' best moments this season (part two with more coming later):

Nov 21, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Collin Gillespie (12) celebrates with teammates after hitting the game winning shot against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second half of an NBA Cup game at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Suns' comeback against the Minnesota Timberwolves in their NBA Cup matchup really summed up what the Suns' season was all about.

After Devin Booker fouled out with three minutes to go and the Suns up two, the Timberwolves looked like they gained momentum to pull away and were up 113-105 with one minute remaining in the game.

Then, the improbable happened in the last 50 seconds.

After a Royce O'Neale putback layup, Collin Gillespie stole the inbounds pass, which led to a quick Jordan Goodwin 3-pointer to put the Suns down just three with 43.4 seconds left.

The next possession, Dillon Brooks stripped Julius Randle, and Goodwin made a layup in transition to make it 113-112 with 21.4 seconds to go.

Phoenix then forced another turnover right after, but Brooks fouled out after an offensive foul, leaving the Suns without their two leading scorers on the year the remained of the game.

The Suns got lucky on the next possession with Anthony Edwards missing two free throws, giving them the ball down one with 12 seconds remaining.

Gillespie, who had 20 points off the bench, was the hero of the night, draining a 10-foot floater with five seconds left to give the Suns the win, leading to a huge celebration by the team and the home crowd.

This win showed the Suns, who improved to 10-6 despite a 1-4 start, could compete with anyone in the league with their gritty playstyle even without several players down the stretch, as Jalen Green and Grayson Allen were also already out due to injury.

Jan 4, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks (3) celebrates with teammates Devin Booker (1) and Jordan Goodwin (23) against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second half at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Although the Oklahoma City Thunder swiftly took care of business against the Suns in the playoffs, perhaps Phoenix's most impressive win of the regular season came against them on Jan. 4 when Booker drained an incredible step-back 3-pointer to win the game.

Phoenix overcame an 18-point deficit in the first half in large part due to Goodwin having a career night with eight 3-pointers and outplayed the defending champs in the fourth quarter with Brooks scoring 14 in the final period.

Booker capped off the night with one of the most iconic shots of his career with 0.7 seconds left over Alex Caruso and Lu Dort.

"It's a feeling you can't replicate. I'm not close to retirement, but whenever that day comes, you'll look back on those moments that you dreamed of as a kid and the team trusting you with the ball in your hands no matter what the result is, and tonight I was on the good side of it," Booker said after the game.

Devin Booker with the incredible game-winner as the Suns knock off the Thunder 108-105 to improve to 21-14 on the year pic.twitter.com/acqeyARWaW — Brendan Mau (@brendan_mau) January 5, 2026

Jan 29, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks (3) celebrates a three point shot against the Detroit Pistons in the second half at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Dillon Brooks brought a whole new life all season long to the Phoenix Suns, which is a big reason why we named him our MVP of this season's team.

He had several big moments throughout the year, but his career-high 40-point outing on Jan. 29 against the Detroit Pistons, who were the No. 1 seed in the West, really stands out.

On a night where the Suns were handing out "Villain" t-shirts in honor of Brooks, he shot 13-for-22 from the field and also notched eight rebounds and four assists to lead Phoenix to a 114-96 blowout victory over Detroit even with Booker and Green sidelined due to injury.

This was a prime example of Brooks' intensity setting the tone for the rest of the group as they improved to 29-19 with the win and built off this momentum the next game to upset the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Dillon Brooks ERUPTED in tonight's win 🌋



☀️ 40 PTS (career-high)

☀️ 8 REB

☀️ 4 AST

☀️ 4 3PM pic.twitter.com/0v2j4jNIfq — NBA (@NBA) January 30, 2026