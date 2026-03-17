2 Key Suns Get Final Injury Updates vs Wolves

The Phoenix Suns have officially made decisions on guard Grayson Allen and forward Haywood Highsmith ahead of Tuesday's matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Allen, initially listed as doubtful with left knee soreness, will not play tonight.

Highsmith (questionable with right knee injury management) is good to go after going through pre-game warmups.

The Suns face Minnesota at 5:00 PM AZ time.

Phoenix previously ruled out Dillon Brooks (left hand fracture) and Mark Williams (left foot third metatarsal stress reaction) ahead of game time while Anthony Edwards is sidelined for the next one-to-two weeks with knee inflammation, which opens the door for the Suns' playoff hopes.

Phoenix is just two games behind Minnesota ahead of tonight's action at Target Center.

Allen landed awkwardly on his left knee in the first half of action last night against the Boston Celtics, which saw him not play the entire second quarter before he eventually returned in the second half.

"It was a super weird. I went into a very deep flexion. Probably as deep a flexion that I've gone into in 20 years," Allen told The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin in the locker room after.

"Twisted it a little bit. it was a really weird position, but I don't there's anything seriously wrong with it."

Highsmith only recently found himself back in the Suns' lineup after missing majority of the season with meniscus surgery recovery. After Phoenix snagged him on the buyout market post-trade deadline, there were some rumors Highsmith was more of a move set for next season thanks to his injury.

However, Highsmith has played pleasantly well in recent games for Phoenix — his outing in Boston being the best with 16 points and four rebounds. If the Suns can get Highsmith to pick up the offensive side of his game to pair with his high motor on the other end of the floor, Phoenix could be in business.

"Fantastic. I mean, he was from the jump you could feel his physicality, his aggressiveness on the basketball," Suns coach Jordan Ott said of Highsmith earlier in March after his season debut.

"Multiple possessions right there in the first quarter, we brought him in early with Grayson (Allen) being out, we put him right in that slot, right away. We could feel him and then I thought offensively, as they went on, he made basketball plays. You forget he's been through it, been in a good system. He's been in the playoffs, that came out in the second half."