Suns Throttle Lakers in Statement Win Ahead of Christmas

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns emerged past the Los Angeles Lakers in 132-108 fashion on Tuesday night.

The Suns improved their record to 16-13 on the season while taking a 2-1 series lead over Los Angeles.

Dillon Brooks (25 points) and Devin Booker (21) paced the Suns tonight.

Down Luka Doncic due to injury, LeBron James led the Lakers in scoring with 23 despite not playing in the fourth quarter.

Quick recap of how action went down at Mortgage Matchup Center:

First Quarter

The Lakers got off to a quick 7-2 run to start festivities before Phoenix stormed back to knot things up at 9-9.

Los Angeles led 18-16 entering the first break in action. Four total players (LeBron, Brooks, Williams, LaRavia) had at least five points.

Phoenix took a 29-26 lead into the second quarter despite shooting just 1-7 from deep. 22 of their 29 points came inside the paint.

Second Quarter

The Suns expanded their advantage to eight to begin the second quarter, though Los Angeles never let their deficit get completely out of hand. Phoenix reached a 61-49 lead thanks to a quick 9-3 run, prompting a JJ Redick timeout.

With six seconds left in the first half, Austin Reaves picked up his fourth foul of the night.

The Suns led 67-57 at halftime despite trailing the Lakers in free throws attempted, 19-8.

LeBron led all scorers with 18 at halftime. Los Angeles had ten turnovers while also out-rebounding the Suns 23-17.

Third Quarter

The Suns got off to a 10-2 run to begin the third, forcing Redick to call another timeout.

Phoenix took a firm grasp on the game thanks to Dillon Brooks, who took over offensively for the Suns hitting practically every shot imaginable -- from contested three-point looks to tough up-and-unders at the rim.

The Suns crossed the 100-point barrier with over four minutes remaining.

The Lakers did find some momentum towards the end of the third, though Phoenix did a good job of putting out any small fires to hold a 112-86 lead entering the fourth quarter.

Booker had a 21 point, 11 assist double-double after three quarters. Every Suns starter was at least +19 in plus/minus entering the fourth quarter.

Fourth Quarter

Phoenix's lead hit 30 points with just under 7 minutes left, as both teams emptied their bench and played out the final minutes with rotation/role players.