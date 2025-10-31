Suns Receive Tough Injury News Ahead of Matchup vs Jazz
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns listed both Jalen Green (right hamstring strain) and Dillon Brooks (core muscle strain) as out on the latest injury report for Friday's NBA Cup group stage home matchup against the Utah Jazz.
Green will have now missed the first six games of the year with his injury, which held him out of the entirety of the preseason as well. Phoenix has struggled to find a consistent secondary ball-handler and scorer next to Devin Booker with Green out leading to a 1-4 record on the season so far.
Brooks has been out for the last two contests after suffering his injury during Saturday's loss to the Denver Nuggets. This core muscle strain injury designation is new, as he was originally listed as having right groin soreness.
Grayson Allen has filled in for Green in the starting lineup, while Royce O'Neale has started the two games Brooks has missed.
For the Jazz (2-2), Isaiah Collier (G League assignment) and Georges Niang (foot) are out. Phoenix fell to the Jazz 138-134 in overtime on Monday.
What Have the Suns Said About Green's and Brooks' Injuries?
Coach Jordan Ott told reporters at practice earlier today that both Green and Brooks remained day-to-day, which was the same thing he said before Wednesday's loss to the Memphis Grizzlies.
Ott added that both players did off-the-court work today in the weight room and in the pool.
During his pregame media availability before the Grizzlies game, Ott said that Green, who was originally updated to questionable before being ruled out before the Grizzlies game, did not suffer a setback in his recovery and detailed Green's emotions during this long stretch of being out.
“He was born to play basketball," Ott said. "He's such a competitive, positive-spirited person. When he doesn't get to do what he wants to do, there's going to be some frustration, and that's normal for the guys that I've been around.
"I don't think this is anything abnormal, but we also know we got to be smart with this. And it's an 82-game season, so he wants to get out there, he wants to get out there in a Suns uniform and hopefully soon.”
Green had previously not missed a game since Feb. 2023 before dealing with this injury.
The Suns were able to put together a pretty strong performance against the Grizzlies even with both players out, but ended up falling short in the final seconds and had a lot more live ball turnovers than they would have liked.
Green and Brooks' presence has definitely been missed, but there could be a silver lining when they come back that the Suns will have integrated themselves more into Ott's new system if they correct a few more mistakes.
The Suns will just have to wait a little bit longer for their returns.