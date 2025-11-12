Proposed Trade for Spicy PG Would be Perfect for Suns

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns are in the midst of establishing a gritty culture under first-year head coach Jordan Ott.

Dillon Brooks, a notorious nuisance on the court, has exemplified that new persona owned by the Suns.

Another similar player wouldn't be a bad idea.

Bleacher Report's recent mock trade article has the Suns landing New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado - and quite honestly - it makes a ton of sense.

Suns Acquire Jose Alvarado in Mock Trade

In this scenario, the Suns send Nick Richards and a 2027 first-round pick to New Orleans for Alvarado.

Zach Buckley: "The Suns can't possibly plan to be point guard-less for the foreseeable future, can they? Devin Booker is giving everything he has, but pulling double-duty as a team's top scorer and table-setter takes a toll. Phoenix has predictably run into turnover trouble (fifth-most) and generated the fewest shots at the rim.

"The Suns have to address this position sooner than later, but whenever that happens, they'll want someone who can fill the spot without taking too many touches away from Booker. Alvarado, a high-energy, low-maintenance, two-way playmaker could do the trick.

"New Orleans needs assets in the worst kind of way, and moving Alvarado could help fetch a few, particularly if he can sustain his improvement as a deep threat (career-high 46.7 percent). While the Pels clearly don't have a need at center, they might still view Richards as more stable than their current options or see him as someone they could flip for additional draft considerations."

Alvarado's mode of play and tenacity fits precisely what Ott is looking for out of his players, and while Brooks is that same player on the wing, the Suns don't quite have that in their backcourt.

Enter Alvarado, who can offer Phoenix a true point guard in the backcourt with active defense on the other end.

And while Collin Gillespie has been solid, Alvarado's experience and edge would give the Suns some fun lineups to deploy over the course of the season.

The swap with Richards wouldn't cost Phoenix very much, as he's a backup big man with Mark Williams as the starter and Oso Ighodaro/Khaman Maluach behind him.

As for the first-round pick, owner Mat Ishbia's thoughts on draft capital has been quite clear since taking over the team.

Alvarado's two-year, $9 million contract is easy to digest and he's not even 28 years young.

Sign us up for this deal.

