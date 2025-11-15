Why NBA Hit Suns Star With $25K Fine

PHOENIX -- Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks was hit with a $25,000 fine for a lewd gesture made in Thursday's win over the Indiana Pacers, according to the league.

From the NBA:

"Nov. 14, 2025 – Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks has been fined $25,000 for making a lewd gesture on the playing court, it was announced today by James Jones, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations.

"The incident occurred with 54 seconds remaining in the second quarter of the Suns’ 133-98 win over the Indiana Pacers on Nov. 14 at Mortgage Matchup Center."

The gesture in question:

Dillon Brooks fined $25k for this?



💵 well spent if you ask me. #EnergyAndEdge pic.twitter.com/7nAIU2Y69q — Espo  (@Espo) November 15, 2025

Brooks, in his post-game media availability, successfully guessed the fine.

“I’m going to say that’s probably $25K,” Brooks said (h/t Duane Rankin). “But I’m excited, playing well and sometimes the emotions can get the best of me, but I reeled it in and kept going.”

Dillon Brooks Fits Phoenix Perfectly

Brooks has built himself quite a role in Phoenix after being acquired from the Houston Rockets over the summer.

The Suns were adamant about building a different culture after parting ways with stars such as Bradley Beal and Kevin Durant.

On paper, many were skeptical. On the court, Brooks has been a massive part in the Suns' surprising 8-5 start to the year.

“People forget that I used to do this but there’s a new me," Brooks said after scoring a season-high 32 points against Indiana.

"I like to play the defense, I like to make it chippy but it’s always the icing on the cake when you’re able to score - it defeats them so much. Guys are sagging off on my shot and they just fall. I can see their shoulders drop and it gets me going even more.

"My teammates, my coaches, they see me work every day so it’s no surprise. But you know, we watch the film like I always say and see where we didn’t get better, and we are onto the next.”

Dillon Brooks Off to Career-Best Start

Thus far, Brooks is hitting a career-high in points (20.3) and steals (1.9) per night.

Even with Jalen Green out with his hamstring injury, Brooks has stepped up to ensure the Suns don't miss a beat.

“He has the tools and he can do a little bit of everything," Devin Booker said of Brooks.

"Not only is it out there on the court but he works on it too. He’s one of the hardest workers around and he spends countless hours, even when he was going through his core injury."

