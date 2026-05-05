Suns Truly Believe in What They're Building

PHOENIX -- It does not appear the Phoenix Suns will be looking for much outside help this offseason after being swept in the first round by the Oklahoma City Thunder.

After harping on continuity in his end-of-season press conference, Suns owner Mat Ishbia offered this to The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin when asked about how having more financial flexibility will help the team retain players.

"It’s key because we want to keep our team together. We have a couple of free agents and we’re going to want to make sure," Ishbia said. "Those guys are being coveted by other teams, but they are going to want to stay here because we treat them great, and we’re going to pay them and they see the opportunity to be a part of this organization with our coach, with our GM (Brian Gregory) and everyone around it.

"I think the continuity, we want to have it, they also want to have it, too. Those guys want to come back here and be in Phoenix, which should be a big deal."

Collin Gillespie, Mark Williams and Jordan Goodwin are the Suns' three most notable free agents, which you can read more about by clicking here.

Suns Have Trust in Current Roster Construction

Mar 8, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) and Phoenix Suns guard Collin Gillespie (12) react against the Charlotte Hornets during the second half at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Although the Suns were outmatched in size several times this season, Ishbia feels the focus should be on internal development to improve the roster.

"I feel we have the right players in place, the right coach (Jordan Ott) in place, but they have to get better. Everyone has to get better. Everyone has got to improve," Ishbia said (via Rankin). "Sometimes, the feeling is 'I got to go get this guy that does this,' but what if my guy can already do that? He just has to continue to get better. We have a young, ascending team.

"So when you look at players like Rasheer (Fleming) for example, 21-year-old kid. (Khaman) Maluach, 19-year-old kid. Can they grow and fill some gaps like defensive rebounding and other things? Can they do that, and can we also have different schemes and how does the coach modify things to make it so we’re better at things?"

He added: "I think a lot of times, looking externally is not always the right answer especially when you have the great camaraderie, great culture, great identity that we have. I feel good about what we have right now. If there’s an opportunity to find another player, we will do that, but I like our team and I think we’re going to get better next year.

"If we have less injuries and we have more continuity and our players did a little better, could we go from 45 to 48 to 50 wins, where would we be? Next thing you know, you’re a top-five seed and you’re winning a playoff series. How do you develop to that level?"

To Ishbia's point, the Suns were hampered by injuries all season long and still managed to win 45 games despite being projected to only win 31 in the preseason.

Now, it seems Phoenix will hope for better health next season and see just how good it can be if the team is healthy rather than try to bring in external players.