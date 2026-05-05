Offseason Primer: Who Are Suns' Free Agents?

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns are emphasizing continuity as they head into the offseason, but do have some notable players set to hit free agency.

If Phoenix wants to keep relatively the same roster, the Suns will likely have to give pay increases to a few different players.

Here's a quick look at the seven free agents on this season's Suns roster that Phoenix will have to make a decision on this summer:

Collin Gillespie

Apr 7, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Houston Rockets guard Reed Sheppard (15) defends against Phoenix Suns guard Collin Gillespie (12) at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Suns have bird rights on Gillespie, meaning can sign him to a maximum contract of four years with a starting salary of $14.9 million annually.

Phoenix will hope it can get him a little cheaper than this, but he is expected to be a top priority this summer after a breakout season averaging 12.7 points and 4.6 assists despite only being on a minimum deal, which was his first standard NBA contract.

Now, Gillespie will cash in on his strong play this offseason.

Jordan Goodwin

Apr 14, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Jordan Goodwin (23) against the Portland Trail Blazers during the play-in rounds of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Goodwin is another priority for the Suns and in the same boat as Gillespie with Phoenix owning early-bird rights on him, but also trying to get him on a good value deal.

Goodwin exemplified the style coach Jordan Ott wanted to play, and with his improved 3-point shooting coupled with his already excellent defense and rebounding, the Suns almost certainly won't be letting him go anywhere this summer.

Mark Williams (restricted)

Apr 7, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns center Mark Williams (15) against the Houston Rockets at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Suns have a decision to make with Williams, who had his healthiest season of his career before a foot injury in March that sidlined him 15 games in a row and then caused him to miss the entire first-round series against Oklahoma City.

Williams would not be a bad option at all to bring back on a cheaper contract, but the Suns have Khaman Maluach waiting in the weeds after selecting him No. 10 overall last summer, so they would have to decide how to balance the playing time after Oso Ighodaro emerged as the clear backup center.

Phoenix could opt for a sign-and-trade with Williams, which could be an ideal situation if the return is good, as it would also give Maluach a pathway to clear minutes.

Another option could be to bring Williams back and slide Ighodaro to the 4 off the bench and have Maluach be the backup center.

Jamaree Bouyea (team option)

Apr 12, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Jamaree Bouyea (17) drives around Oklahoma City Thunder guard Aaron Wiggins (21) during the first quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Bouyea came out of nowhere and provided great guard depth for the Suns with all their injuries this season after signing a two-way deal in November, which he eventually got rewarded for with a standard contract in March.

Because of his familiarity with the system, Bouyea makes a lot of sense to come back to continue to provide guard depth, and the Suns would simply have to just exercise his $2.58 million team option to welcome him back.

Amir Coffey

Feb 22, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Amir Coffey (2) against the Portland Trail Blazers at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The 28-year-old Coffey performed well in spot minutes after Phoenix acquired him at the trade deadline from the Milwaukee Bucks as the return of salary dumping Nick Richards and Nigel Hayes-Davis to get under the luxury tax.

Coffey was deep on Phoenix's bench, so the Suns could simply let him walk to free up a roster spot, but could also offer him the minimum if they valued the depth he brought to the table.

Koby Brea (restricted)

Suns guard Koby Brea (14) drives against Jazz guard Elijah Harkless (16) during a game at the Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix on March 28, 2026. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Brea is another priority to bring back, even though he did not play much this season, as last summer's No. 41 overall pick has high upside with his shooting ability and is an integral part of Phoenix's player development program, which the Suns new regime is taking pride in.

Expect the Suns to elevate Brea from his two-way deal to a standard contract this summer, and a lower end, multi-year deal would likely be perfect for him.

Isaiah Livers (restricted)

Feb 1, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Isaiah Livers (18) against the Los Angeles Clippers at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Livers played a lot earlier in the season despite being on a two-way contract, but fell out of the rotation completely after the trade deadline.

It's hard to see the Suns bringing him back after he only scored just one basket in 80 minutes played after the start of February.

Other Notable Notes

Haywood Highsmith's 2026-27 salary is not fully guaranteed yet

Extension candidates: Dillon Brooks (max four years, $125.4 million; eligible to sign the day after NBA Finals), Oso Ighodaro (max four years, $92.8 million; day after NBA Finals), Royce O'Neale (max three years, $67.1 million; day after NBA Finals), Jalen Green (max four years, $195.2 million; as of Oct. 1) numbers via ESPN

Stay tuned for more of our offseason primer coming over the next few days.