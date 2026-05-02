Suns' Top 2 Offseason Priorities Revealed by Insider

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns' offseason is officially here, and don't let anybody fool you, there's some big decisions to be made.

Faces such as owner Mat Ishbia, general manager Brian Gregory and head coach Jordan Ott will be tasked with improving a Suns squad that out-performed expectations this past season.

In order to do so, Suns insider John Gambadoro says the two team's two biggest priorities are retaining guards Collin Gillespie and Jordan Goodwin.

I would expect the Suns top priorities this offseason to be

1. Retaining Collin Gillespie

2. Retaining Jordan Goodwin — John Gambadoro (@Gambo987) April 30, 2026

Mark Williams is also scheduled to be a free agent this offseason.

Though they're not the two biggest names on Phoenix's roster, Gillespie and Goodwin have brought two different but needed aspects to the Suns this past season.

Gillespie took full advantage of his opportunity as a backup guard and showed extreme poise and scoring ability. For a Phoenix backcourt that saw Devin Booker and Jalen Green injured off and on, Gillespie was instrumental in keeping the Suns afloat through the regular season. He was one of four Suns to shoot 40% or better from three this year.

The Suns have Early Bird rights on his free agency, and Gillespie made it pretty known he wants to stay in Phoenix.

"It hasn't changed. I still want to be here. The front office knows that. Everybody knows that in the building. I'm sure we'll figure it out when that time comes," Gillespie said.

Goodwin, meanwhile, wasn't quite as sharp offensively but was undoubtedly a hustle player under Ott and was one of the team's top on-ball defenders. Goodwin exited early in the Suns' postseason battle against the Oklahoma City Thunder and wasn't able to return for the rest of the series after playing just five minutes in Game 1.

"Yeah, we just miss him. You miss his energy, his enthusiasm, his spirit, and obviously on both ends, especially defensively, he's a possession gainer. One of our best on-ball defenders," Ott said of Goodwin's absence ahead of Game 4.

Phoenix also has Early Bird rights on Goodwin's free agency.

Though Gillespie and Goodwin are two vastly different players in what they bring to the table, they were both instrumental to the Suns' success last year and could prove to be key pieces moving forward if Phoenix can keep both.

The good news? The Suns' Bird Rights on both players will give them avenues to keep consistency afloat in the desert, which has been a buzzword entering the offseason.