One Thing Every Top Suns Player Needs to Improve

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns surprised a lot of people this season, as almost everyone on the team elevated their play to help Phoenix make the playoffs with a 45-37 record despite low preseason expectations.

Going into next season, the Suns have stressed internal development, which means they are expecting even more improvement up and down the roster this offseason.

Here's one area five of the Suns' top players could improve in next year that could make a big difference for the rest of the group:

Devin Booker

Improvement area: Being more assertive

Booker was all about making the right play this season, but the Suns and himself have to do a better job of scheming more shots for him, especially after he was third on the team in field-goal attempts in their first-round series loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Booker's playmaking opened up a lot of opportunities for everyone else, but a score-first mentality could end up proving more beneficial for the group at times.

Booker only had two 40-point games all season, and if the Suns are able to stay healthy around him next season, a more assertive mentality could open the door for more scoring outbursts for the star guard.

Jalen Green

Improvement area: Staying healthy, playmaking

Green had no injury history heading into his first season with the Suns, but that all changed when a hamstring injury in training camp ended up sidelining him for 50 games.

Going into next year, Green will look to put this behind him, especially after he stayed completely healthy after the All-Star break.

When he was on the floor, one improvement area that stood out for him was playmaking, as he averaged just 2.8 assists to 2.2 turnovers.

If Green is able to be a capable playmaker, it would open a lot more opportunities for Booker and others.

Dillon Brooks

Improvement area: Playmaking

Brooks struggled even more with his playmaking than Green, as he was often unwilling to pass the ball after putting it on the floor.

Brooks' aggressiveness led to a career high in points this season, but if the Suns stay healthy, he won't be able to take 17 shots per game (his average) and needs to find a way to get others more involved when he faces more pressure after averaging 1.8 assists to 1.8 turnovers per game.

The Suns are going to need Brooks' scoring at times, just as they did against the Thunder when he led the team in scoring, but if he becomes more well-rounded, he could improve his offense even more.

Collin Gillespie

Improvement area: Consistency

Gillespie was the Suns' top breakout player this season and broke the team's franchise record for 3-pointers made in a season, but had some struggles down the stretch of the year, shooting below 30% from three in the final 16 games of the season and had three games over the final month with 0 points.

There were times late in the season when Gillespie did not have the same aggressive mentality and would pass up open looks rather than looking for his shot after the Suns started getting healthier and his role diminished.

If Gillespie re-signs with Phoenix, which all signs point to, Phoenix needs him to have the mindset he had most of this season of being an electric scorer, willing playmaker and hard-nosed player on both ends of the floor at all times.

Grayson Allen

Improvement area: Staying healthy

Allen looked to be poised for a great season after a strong start to the year and still finished averaging career highs in points (16.4), assists (3.8) and steals (1.4), but was hampered by various injuries all season long.

Allen really looked comfortable with the increaed freedom coach Jordan Ott gave each player, but could never consistently be at his best because of the injuries, which led to him shooting just 34.9% from 3 after shooting above 39% from deep in each of his prior six seasons.

The Suns need what Allen brings to the table, especially with his improved playmaking, so they will hope he can stay healthy next season and be a potential Sixth Man of the Year candidate.