Can Suns Exceed Projected Win Total Once Again in 2026-27 Season?

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns absolutely shattered their preseason over/under win total of 30.5 last season, finishing the year with a 45-37 record.

Phoenix reached the over on Feb. 2, as the Suns surprised everyone under first-year coach Jordan Ott in their first season after moving on from Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal.

Now, the Suns won't be sneaking up on anyone during the 2026-27 season, but will still have to navigate through a strong and unpredictable Western Conference.

FanDuel has set the Suns over/under win total for next season at 38.5 and given Phoenix the best odds (+650, tied with Golden State) to once again finish as the No. 8 seed in the West.

Can Suns Go Over Projected Win Total Once Again?

The Suns were able to overachieve during the 2025-26 season despite injury problems all season long that were highlighted by Jalen Green missing 50 games, and Mark Williams and Dillon Brooks missing several games after the All-Star break, so they should hypothetically be able to have the same record or better if their injury luck improves.

However, Phoenix did not close the season strong, going 14-17 after reaching the 31-win mark and got swept in the first round by the Oklahoma City Thunder, as it could not find the same success with its hard-nosed style of play down the stretch.

In addition to less injuries, the biggest determining factor of success in the 2026-27 season compared to last will be how the trade for Miles Bridges impacts the team.

Coach Jordan Ott will have to find a way to have four scorers in Devin Booker, Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks and Bridges play off each other, and he will also have to lean into playing more size with how many forwards the Suns have on their roster now, which could lead to a little bit different style of play especially after losing sharpshooters Grayson Allen and Royce O'Neale.

The Suns will have to be able to impose their will in terms of forcing turnovers and generating extra possessions, which they did well at the beginning of the year, but struggled to do so down the stretch.

The players showed they were bought into Ott's system, which is built around this philosophy of extra possessions, but the lack of consistency, number of injuries and teams learning how Phoenix wanted to play all added up throughout the course of the season.

Ott and the Suns cannot let this poor end to the year carry over to next season, and they will have to be smarter in terms of rotations and playing the best matchup options because of how much depth they will continue to have.

With all this said, the Suns have a great shot to surpass this 38.5 win mark because of the continuity and now clear starting five they have, but they will have to be locked in from Day 1 once again if they want to find the same or better success than they had last season.