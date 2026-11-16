Suns Can't Pull Off Improbable Comeback, Fall Short Against Lakers

PHOENIX -- The Los Angeles Lakers (12-2) were too much for the Phoenix Suns (5-7) to handle and pulled off a 131-123 wire-to-wire victory over the Suns Sunday afternoon at Mortgage Matchup Center.

Phoenix nearly made an improbable late comeback with its bench, cutting the Lakers' once 31-point second-half lead down to as little as five with just over a minute to go, as coach Jordan Ott elected to not play any starters in the last eight minutes of the game.

Collin Gillespie had a team- and season-high 26 points off the bench to go along with four assists and four rebounds for the Suns.

Luke Kennard (18 points, six rebounds, four assists), Jordan Goodwin (14 points, seven rebounds, six assists) and Koa Peat (10 points, two rebounds) were also in double figures off the bench and played crucial roles in the big fourth quarter.

Devin Booker recorded 17 points (4-14 FG), seven assists and four rebounds, as Phoenix's starting lineup did not put up good numbers once again. Dillon Brooks recorded just one point on two shot attempts, Oso Ighodaro was a team-worst minus-34 plus/minus and Jalen Green ended with nine points (4-11 FG) and was a minus-30 for the game.

Miles Bridges (14 points, three rebounds, three assists) was the only starter to play in the fourth quarter.

Luka Doncic paced the Lakers, who were without Austin Reaves (left heel bruise), with 43 points on 13-of-28 shooting and nine assists. L.A. shot 50% from the field as a team and had six players in double figures.

This was the final matchup of a seven-game homestand for Phoenix and snapped its streak of four wins in five games.

The Lakers picked up their eighth win in a row with the victory.

Here's a quarter-by-quarter breakdown of how the action unfolded:

First Quarter

The Lakers started off the game on a quick 10-0 run with Doncic scoring eight points.

Doncic could not be stopped after this, knocking down three of his first four 3-point attempts, and the Lakers led 23-5 at the first media timeout with 6:57 left in the quarter.

Phoenix answered back with a 12-2 run after its bench checked in to cut the lead to single digits with three minutes remaining.

At the end of the first quarter, the Lakers were up 33-24 behind 20 points from Doncic. Booker led the Suns with 10 points, despite shooting 2-for-8, and Khaman Maluach added six points off the benxh.

Second Quarter

The Lakers had four early offensive rebounds in the second quarter and extended their lead to 49-33 with seven minutes remaining in the half while Doncic was on the bench.

LA. took its biggest lead of the first half at 19 (58-39) with 3:36 left.

Phoenix chipped away with a small-ball lineup to close the half and trailed 64-54 at halftime behind some big minutes from Goodwin.

Doncic was up to 25 points at the half, while Goodwin scored nine points in the second quarter and was a plus-11 for the half.

Third Quarter

The Suns' starters continued to struggle coming out of the half with Los Angeles opening the third on an 8-0 run.

Green picked up a technical foul for saying something to the official after he thought he was fouled on a 3-pointer with 7:58 left in the quarter.

Phoenix did not have any success cutting into the Lakers lead, as they were up by as many as 31 with two minutes remaining in the period.

Going into the fourth, the Lakers were ahead 104-80, as Phoenix had seven turnovers in the quarter and went 2-for-10 from deep.

L.A. scored 40 points and shot 14-for-22 (63.6%) as a team in the quarter, and Doncic was up to 37 points and seven assists.

Fourth Quarter

Phoenix cashed in four 3-pointers in the first two minutes of the fourth to trim the lead to 108-92.

This gave the Suns some momentum, and their bench, led by Gillespie and Peat, who got his first real minutes of the year, somehow cut the Lakers lead to 117-108 with just over five minutes left while the starters watched from the bench.

Phoenix's bench continued to play with energy and trailed by just six with 2:56 and had possession after Ryan Dunn jumped on a loose ball and called timeout.

After a bucket by Doncic, Goodwin was fouled on a 3-pointer with 1:48, but made just 1-of-3 free throws.

A layup by Gillespie cut the lead to 126-121 with just over a minute to go, but Quentin Grimes iced the game with a 3-pointer on the next possession for the Lakers with 33 seconds on the clock.

Phoenix ended up winning the fourth quarter 43-27, but fell short 131-123 to end its seven-game homestand.

Next Up

The Suns play the second leg of a back-to-back tomorrow night on the road against the Denver Nuggets.