Suns Reveal Starting Lineup for Afternoon Matchup vs Lakers

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns (5-6) are about ready to square off in a tough test against the Los Angeles Lakers (11-2), who are tied for the best record in the NBA.

The Lakers have won seven games in a row and boast the league's top scorer in Luka Doncic, who is off to a tremendous start to the year, averaging 38.6 points, 7.6 assists and 7.5 rebounds.

Phoenix has won four of its last five games and been led by Devin Booker, who has averaged 27.4 points, 4.9 assists and 1.4 steals while shooting 39.6% from 3-point range across the last seven games.

Los Angeles will be without a notable piece in Austin Reaves (left heel bruise), who is averaging a career-high 24.7 points per game.

The Suns will stick with the same starting lineup they have used the last five games against the Lakers even after benching Jalen Green and Miles Bridges in crunch time in Thursday's win over the Charlotte Hornets:

Devin Booker

Jalen Green

Dillon Brooks

Miles Bridges

Oso Ighodaro

It seems like it could be only a matter of time before Green, who has a team-worst minus-15.3 net rating, moves to the bench, especially after recent trade rumors, but the Suns are electing to keep him as a starter at least for now.

"He's had spurts just like we've had spurts as a team, and we know that starting unit has not played to our fullest capability," Suns coach Jordan Ott said of Green and the starters pregame. "So, early part of the season, early season growing pains as we have a new group kind of all come together.

"Four high usage players (Booker, Green, Brooks, Bridges) trying to figure that part out, and we know we got to get (Green) going. For us to reach our full potential, we know he needs to be the Jalen Green in attack mode, downhill, in the paint. We've seen spurts, we just got to put it all together."

Ott also spoke about what the Suns are going to have to do against Doncic.

"It's not going to be one coverage, one player. It's going to have to be all five guys on the floor," Ott said. "It's just going to have to be across the 48 (minutes). He's incredibly gifted with the basketball.

"Then they're using him more off the ball, with a rim roller, so his passing, those lobs to the rim are highly efficient. Then he's shooting more threes, getting to the free throw line. So he has it all going right now at a high clip, got to somehow slow him down collectively."

Today's game tipss off shortly after 2 p.m. MST.