Suns Claim Former Gonzaga Star Off Waivers

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns continued their flurry of roster moves today by bringing in a new addition off waivers.

As first reported by HoopsHype's Michael Scotto on X:

"The Phoenix Suns have claimed Drew Timme off waivers, league sources told @HoopsHype. The former Gonzaga star has averaged 5.6 points and 2.7 rebounds in two NBA seasons with the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers. Timme was in training camp with the Minnesota Timberwolves."

The Phoenix Suns have claimed Drew Timme off waivers, league sources told @hoopshype. The former Gonzaga star has averaged 5.6 points and 2.7 rebounds in two NBA seasons with the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers. Timme was in training camp with the Minnesota Timberwolves. pic.twitter.com/53q6A1bYo2 — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) October 19, 2026

Timme will be joining the Suns on a two-way contract, the team announced.

The Suns waived Koby Brea and CJ Huntley from their two-way contracts and converted Duop Reath from his training camp contract to a two-way spot earlier today.

Pat Spencer, Reath and Timme are now the Suns' three two-way players on their roster ahead of Wednesday's season opener.

What Timme Brings to Suns

The 6-foot-9 Timme will bring extra big man depth to the Suns, along with Reath, behind Oso Ighodaro and Khaman Maluach after Mark Williams suffered a torn labrum in his left shoulder in the offseason that's expected to sideline him multiple months.

Timme is well known for his college career at Gonzaga, where he was a three-time All-American and averaged 17.2 points on 61.8% shooting, 6.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists across 134 games from 2019-23.

Despite his decorated collegiate career, Timme went undrafted in 2023 with concerns about how his post-oriented style would translate to the NBA.

Timme has bounced around the league, as he was in the G League full time his first two years with the Milwaukee Bucks and Sacramento Kings' affiliate before signing a contract with the Brooklyn Nets late in the 2024-25 season, where he appeared in nine games and averaged 12.1 points and 7.2 rebounds.

Timme spent last season on a two-way contract with the Los Angeles Lakers and played in 27 NBA games for them, averaging 3.4 points in limited minutes.

Drew Timme back in January for the Lakers:



21 PTS

4 AST

87.5 TS% pic.twitter.com/WEbyhwEb57 — Erik Ruby (@ErikRuby) October 19, 2026

He has looked to develop into more of a stretch big with playmaking capability to go along with what he can do in the post during his time in the NBA.

Unless the Suns suffer another injury, it's unlikely the 26-year-old Timme will see the floor much this season, but he does provide additional insurance at the center position especially with Williams out long term.

Phoenix is now in a unique position where it has more experienced players on all of its two-way contracts, so the Suns will look to utilize that to their advantage this season.