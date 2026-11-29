PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns are hoping to get themselves back in the win column on Sunday.

After dropping back-to-back games, the Suns pack their bags for a quick trip to Utah to battle the Jazz in Salt Lake City.

They'll do so with a pretty clean injury report:

Suns Reveal Injury Report vs Jazz

Only Mark Williams (out due to left shoulder surgery) is listed on Phoenix's injury report. The Suns continue to benefit from (mostly) good health early in the season in spite of missing their starting center.

With the Suns' rebounding issues, however, Williams' lone absence still manages to be massive. Oso Ighodaro simply isn't cut out for starting center duties while Khaman Maluach is still growing into his own as an NBA player.

Jazz Injury Report vs Suns

Utah's side of the injury report is a bit more cluttered.

Out for the Jazz is all of: Jaren Jackson Jr. (Right MCL Tear), Lauri Markkanen (Right Hand Fracture), Jonas Aidoo (G League - Two-Way), Kobe Bufkin (G League - Two-Way) and Harrison Ingram (G League - Two-Way).

Mo Bamba (Illness) and Svi Mykhailiuk (Left Calf Strain) are questionable.

Suns Need Rebound vs Utah

The Jazz have just three wins on the season, leaving the door open for Phoenix to get themselves back on track after a massively disappointing loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Friday.

This will be the second time these two sides have met in recent memory after the Suns defeated the Jazz 111-101 back on Nov. 20.

"There's no easing into games anymore. You have to go all out all the time for 48 minutes. Teams play super hard in this league, and they play both sides," Suns coach Jordan Ott told reporters after Friday's collapse against Dallas.

"... It's some of the same stuff we keep beating on. We'll continue. We have to come out ready to go. No excuses."

Opening tip between the Suns and Jazz is set for 3:00 pm MST at Delta Center.