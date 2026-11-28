PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns are set to tip off shortly against the Dallas Mavericks in their first game back at home following a five-game road trip.

This will be Phoenix's final NBA Cup game after being eliminated from advancing to the quarterfinals with a 116-104 loss to the Houston Rockets Wednesday night. This loss snapped a four-game winning streak for the Suns (9-8).

The Mavericks (11-7) have been a bit of a surprise team this season and are riding a four-game winning streak heading into tonight's matchup.

Dallas is 3-0 in NBA Cup group play and has already clinched a spot in the NBA Cup quarterfinals.

Phoenix has no other injuries outside of Mark Williams, who remains out after undergoing left shoulder surgery in the offseason.

Star guard Kyrie Irving will be out for Dallas after popping up on the injury report as questionable this afternoon with left knee injury management. Sergio de Larrea (right knee sprain), Tarik Biberovic (right heel bursitis), Dereck Lively II (right foot surgery) and Tobi Lawal (right groin strain) are also all out for the Mavericks.

This will be the first meeting between the Suns and Mavs this season after Phoenix swept the season series 3-0 last season.

Suns' Starters vs. Mavericks

Devin Booker

Jalen Green

Dillon Brooks

Miles Bridges

Oso Ighodaro

The Suns are 8-3 when starting these five players but are still working to find cohesiveness within the group.

Suns Gearing Up for Test Against Cooper Flagg

A big reason for the Mavericks' improvement this season has been reigning NBA Rookie of the Year Cooper Flagg, who is averaging 24.3 points, 6.7 assists, 6.3 rebounds and 1.8 steals so far this year.

Without Irving, who is second on the team averaging 21.3 points per game, Flagg will be even more of a focal point for Dallas.

The Suns have struggled against bigger teams all season and at 6-foot-9, Flagg leads a massive Mavericks lineup.

Suns coach Jordan Ott spoke on what Flagg brings to the table pregame.

"It starts with his ability to rebound the basketball and push. They play with a lot of pace," Ott said. "They want to get into the open court. And then (they are) an elite driving team, started by him, just his size. I think everyone forgets his size. His ability to get into the lane is predicated on his size and his pace. It's really hard to speed him up, kind of gets to a spot and always makes the right play."

Reigning NBA Rookie of the Year Cooper Flagg warming up before the Mavs take on the Suns pic.twitter.com/3pQajP5zeb — Brendan Mau (@brendan_mau) November 28, 2026

Tonight's game tips off shortly after 7 p.m. MST.