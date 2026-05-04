Suns Could Be Trade Suitor for NBA Champion Forward

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns enter the offseason with a glaring need for size on the roster after being swept in the first round of the NBA playoffs.

Phoenix really struggled in the final stretch of the season as it elected to go to a much smaller lineup even against bigger teams.

Although the Suns said they wanted continuity heading into next season, they might need to swing a trade for a bigger forward to help with their size.

After the Denver Nuggets were also eliminated in the first round, one of their key rotation pieces makes a lot of sense for Phoenix.

Suns Linked to Nuggets Forward

Apr 6, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (32) reacts after a play in overtime against the Portland Trail Blazers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel named the Suns among a few trade suitors for Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon, writing:

"The immediate belief surrounding Denver is that while the possibility of trading Gordon will be discussed, sources said it would take quite an offer to part with him. Gordon is not viewed as a clear salary-dump option for the Nuggets entering the summer, and the only way they would consider trading him is if they were to retain key draft capital lost in previous trades, as well as another impactful starter.

"Despite this notion early on from Denver, several teams are expected to contact the Nuggets as early as before the 2026 NBA Draft with immediate interest in Gordon. Should the Nuggets actually pull the pin on Gordon, many teams in both conferences will begin bidding for his services.

"Teams like the Los Angeles Lakers, Phoenix Suns, and Boston Celtics are among the many win-now teams Gordon would obviously fit in with as realistic trade suitors."

The 30-year-old Gordon, who was hampered by injuries this season, will be on the first season of a three-year, $103.6 million extension next year and is set to make $31.978 million in 2026-27, which would make it hard for the Suns to trade for him without breaking up their core.

Phoenix could offer a package of Grayson Allen and Royce O'Neale plus a second-round pick(s), but as Siegel pointed out, this is not an offer that would blow Denver out of the water.

Gordon also comes with his own injury concerns after playing just 36 games this season and missing three of the last four games of the Nuggets' first-round loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Because of what he brings to the table when healthy, the 6-foot-8 Gordon would be a great fit for what the Suns need, especially after vastly improving his 3-point shot the last two seasons, but his injury concerns plus asking price could make it difficult for Phoenix to want to pull off a trade.

When it's all said and done this offseason, there's a realistic chance the Suns just hope for a big leap from rookie Rasheer Fleming to be a key contributor next year if they truly don't want to pull off any major moves.

With that said, the Suns should gauge the value of any possible available forwards to try to bolster their size heading into next season, and players like Gordon should definitely be on their radar.