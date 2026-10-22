Suns Embarrassed in Disastrous Season Opener vs Blazers

PHOENIX -- Opening night could not have gone much worse for the Phoenix Suns.

Phoenix was blown out 124-83 by the Portland Trail Blazers in their season opener Wednesday night, and the Suns looked overmatched from the opening tip against the team that beat them in their first play-in matchup last season.

There were pretty much no positives to take away from the loss for the Suns with things snowballing out of control early on after the Blazers jumped out to a 21-0 lead.

Just like last season, Portland's size was too much for the Suns to handle with the Blazers outrebounding Phoenix 56-39 with 16 of them being offensive rebounds.

Phoenix also could not stop Portland from 3-point range, as the Blazers converted on 19-of-47 (40.4%) 3-point shots. Damian Lillard scored 25 points (6-for-10 from 3) in his first game back after missing all last season with an Achilles tear.

Offensively, the Suns shot just 30-for-84 (35.7%) as a team overall and 6-for-31 (19.4%) from long range. Devin Booker led Phoenix with 23 points on 7-of-12 shooting.

First Quarter

Things got off to as bad of a start as they could have for the Suns with Portland's 21-0 lead in the first six minutes behind four 3-pointers and a 13-2 rebounding advantage (five offensive).

The Suns began the game 0-for-10 from the floor and did not score their first field goal until there was 4:28 remaining in the period on a dunk by Oso Ighodaro that cut the Blazers' lead to 25-6.

Portland continued the onslaught with Lillard starting to catch fire late in the quarter, as the Suns quickly found themselves down 30 points.

At the end of the first, the Blazers led 43-12 behind 12 points from Lillard and 21 rebounds as a team.

The Suns shot just 4-for-20 from the floor and 0-for-4 from deep in the first.

Suns' season lows in the first quarter last year were 19 points and 7 field goals made.



The season opener tonight: 12 points and 4 FGM. — Kellan Olson (@KellanOlson) October 22, 2026

Second Quarter

The Suns finally found some rhythm to start the second with a 10-2 run to kick it off that included two 3-pointers from Jalen Green.

Phoenix went cold immediately after this and Portland responded with a 17-2 run of its own to go back up 62-24.

At halftime, the Blazers had a staggering 72-39 lead, as they shot 24-for-48 (50%) from the field and 12-for-27 (44.4%) from 3-point range compared to 13-for-42 (41%) shooting overall and 3-for-14 (21.4%) 3-point shooting for Phoenix.

Booker scored a team-high 10 points for the Suns in the first two quarters, while Lillard led all scorers with 17 points and Toumani Camara added 15 points.

Portland outrebounded Phoenix 33-17 and had 21 assists to only eight for the Suns.

To make things worse, Ighodaro, who finished with eight points, also appeared to re-aggravate a hip injury shortly before the end of the half and did not return.

Third Quarter

The Blazers carried over the same energy they had in the first half, and the Suns found themselves down 39 points early in the third quarter.

Heading into the fourth, Portland had its largest lead of the game at this point at 107-66 with all of its starters in double figures.

Fourth Quarter

The reserves for both teams came in pretty early in the final quarter, and Portland ended up winning 124-83.

What's Next

The Suns have two days off to try to put this beatdown behind them, then they will play their home opener Saturday night against the Golden State Warriors.