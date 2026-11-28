PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns' 113-109 loss to the Dallas Mavericks Friday was yet another step in the wrong direction for the starting lineup.

Phoenix began the game down 18-5 in the first four minutes, prompting it to sub out Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks for Collin Gillespie and Jordan Goodwin.

This completely turned the tide for the Suns, who went on to win the first quarter and eventually build a 21-point lead of their own in the third quarter.

Then, disaster struck in the fourth quarter as the Mavs outscored Phoenix 35-14 in what Devin Booker called Phoenix's "worst loss of the season."

The Suns fell to 9-9 with the loss, while Dallas (12-7) extended its winning streak to five games even without Kyrie Irving, who was a late scratch due to left knee injury management.

Mavs outscore Suns 35-14 in the fourth quarter to come out on top with a 113-109 victory. Cooper Flagg finishes with 34 points, eight assists, seven rebounds, five steals and four blocks pic.twitter.com/k5hGSV5Q92 — Brendan Mau (@brendan_mau) November 28, 2026

It's Time for Suns to Change Starting Lineup

Nov 27, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Collin Gillespie (12) against the Dallas Mavericks in the second half at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This was just the latest example of the fit problem the Suns have with their starting group, as there have been too many times this season when they get in a big hole right off the bat or blow a big lead when the starters check in at some point later in the game.

"There's no easing into games anymore. You have to go all out all the time for 48 minutes. Teams play super hard in this league, and they play both sides," Suns coach Jordan Ott said of the slow start. "So offensively, you have to attack, be in attack mode. When you have gaps, you got to go.

"And then defensively, they do a great job of moving it, moving bodies. We talked about them back cutting first play, back cut. Talked about our defensive rebound, back cut, defensive rebound. Pretty simple stuff. Get them out in transition. Pretty easy to see the analytics of them in transition, try to get them in the half court. So some of the simple stuff that we keep beating on, we'll continue. You have to come out ready to go. No excuses."

Green (five points) played just 19 minutes in the loss, and it was obvious throughout the game just how much more of an impact Gillespie (14 points, nine rebounds, three assists, two steals) and Goodwin (eight points, five assists, four rebounds, +21) had than both Green and Brooks (12 points, -22).

"It was like a light switch in that first quarter. As soon as they came in the game, changed the juice, changed the energy, got straight back in it," Ott said of Gillespie and Goodwin. "That first quarter, we ended up finishing that thing in a pretty good place. A lot of times that just comes down to energy. I thought Collin (Gillespie) even had some tough shots in that first quarter, but just his juice, his momentum, just kind of got us over the hump, got us started and helped us in the first quarter.”

If the Suns want to "come out ready to go," and Gillespie and Goodwin change the energy, they have to stop delaying the inevitable and replace Green in the starting lineup with one of them.

Ott has been hesitant to make major changes, especially when it comes to replacing a player like Green, who is making over $36 million this season, but the Suns, who are now 3-9 against teams above .500, need to see if shaking up the lineup will help them.

Good morning.



The 4-man lineup combo of Devin Booker, Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks and Miles Bridges has been outscored by 74 points in 278 minutes together this season , the 2nd-worst total point differential of ANY 4-man lineup in the NBA. -14.2 Net Rating.



So fetch. pic.twitter.com/rN1yifGC1D — Suns After Dark (@SunsAfterDark) November 28, 2026

They have a pretty easy upcoming three-game stretch against the Utah Jazz (3-17) Sunday, Los Angeles Clippers (4-14) next Tuesday and Sacramento Kings (2-16) next Wednesday, so this would be a perfect time to test out this change and try to build with it before five straight games against teams with winning records.