Suns Finally Announce Full 2026 Preseason Schedule

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns' preseason schedule is now made official.

The Suns will play a total of five exhibition games, two at home and three on the road before the start of the regular season. Teams typically play either four or five with the Suns leaning towards the larger number.

Phoenix's full schedule:

Monday, Oct. 5: AT Detroit Pistons

Wednesday, Oct. 7: AT Chicago Bulls

Saturday, Oct. 10: VS San Antonio Spurs

Wednesday, Oct. 14: AT San Antonio Spurs

Friday, Oct. 16: VS Utah Jazz

More from the team's official press release:

"Single-game tickets for Suns home preseason and regular season games will go on sale in mid-August following the release of the regular season schedule. Fans can sign up for exclusive presale access at Suns.com/SMS.

"The Suns open the preseason with a two-game road trip at the Detroit Pistons and Chicago Bulls on Monday, Oct. 5, and Wednesday, Oct. 7. The team then plays two games against the defending conference champion Spurs, in Phoenix on Saturday, Oct. 10, and in San Antonio on Wednesday, Oct. 14. The final contest of the Suns preseason will be at Mortgage Matchup Center on Friday, Oct. 16 when they host the Utah Jazz."

This should be an interesting preseason for the Suns entering the second year of head coach Jordan Ott's tenure. Coming off the heels of a successful run to the playoffs, it will be interesting to see how Phoenix can hit the next level.

Facing tough teams in the Pistons and Spurs should be good for Phoenix to see where they're at after their 2026 offseason while it should be fun to see Jazz rookie Darryn Peterson, the No. 2 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.

The NBA has yet to reveal the entire regular season schedule, though that may be finalized soon after the league was reportedly waiting on LeBron James to make his free agent decision. Typically the Suns will start the regular season roughly a week after preseason play ends.