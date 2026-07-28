Suns, Bulls Preseason Matchup Revealed

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns finally have another preseason matchups revealed.

The Suns will travel to the Windy City on Oct. 7 to battle the Chicago Bulls in exhibition play. Thus far, Phoenix also has two other matchups in preseason — both coming against the San Antonio Spurs at home (Oct. 10) and away (Oct. 14).

Thus far, this is what the Suns' preseason slate looks like:

Oct 7: AT Chicago Bulls

Oct. 10: VS San Antonio Spurs

Oct. 14: AT San Antonio Spurs

Typically the Suns will play either four or five exhibition matchups ahead of the regular season, so we are likely to see at least one more game.

Phoenix will battle a young and up-and-coming Bulls squad, which should be a nice early test for the Suns after a long offseason. The Spurs should also bode well after making a run to the NBA Finals before eventually falling short to the New York Knicks.

The Suns are cutting down on their preseason milage compared to last year, where the team traveled to China for a pair of exhibition games against the Brooklyn Nets.

It's been a summer of continuity in the desert, as the Suns opted to mostly run things back with their core of players — re-signing the likes of Collin Gillespie, Mark Williams and Jordan Goodwin. That's on top of their star trio of Devin Booker, Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks.

However, the Suns did mix things up a bit — particularly in the front court after trading up in the 2026 NBA Draft for Koa Peat and acquiring Miles Bridges via trade from the Charlotte Hornets.

Massive changes were never going to be made to Phoenix's roster, though the Suns undoubtedly like where they're heading.

"I feel we have the right players in place, the right coach (Jordan Ott) in place, but they have to get better," owner Mat Ishbia told reporters before the offseason.

"Everyone has to get better. Everyone has got to improve. Sometimes, the feeling is 'I got to go get this guy that does this,' but what if my guy can already do that? He just has to continue to get better. We have a young, ascending team."

After making a surprise run to the playoffs, the Suns are now tasked with making it further in the postseason for 2026-27.

The initial stages of that process will begin during preseason.