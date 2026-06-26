Suns First-Round Pick Koa Peat Reveals Why Phoenix Is 'A Dream Come True'

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns officially introduced Koa Peat today after the conclusion of the 2026 NBA Draft.

Peat, a forward for the Arizona Wildcats, grew up in the state — so when the Suns traded up to the final pick of the first round and drafted him, a dream came true.

"Hello, I'm Koa Peat, and I'm just super excited for this opportunity," he said at his introductory press conference.

"Super excited to be a Sun. Being from Arizona, it's always been a dream of mine to play for the Phoenix Suns, and to be here now and to get drafted by the Suns, I'm super blessed and fortunate for the opportunity. I'm gonna work hard. Some of the guys have already texted me after I got drafted, so that just makes it even easier [that] they're already welcomed me in like a family, and I'm just super excited to get to work."

Peat's ability to get downhill in the paint should bode well for a Phoenix team that desperately needed to improve in that area.

"I've been watching the Suns since I've been born," Peat continued.

"When I was 10 years old, I think that's when [Devin] Booker got drafted. So I remember up to that point mostly, I went to Game 1 of the NBA Finals, when we played the Bucks. But I remember those days. Seeing the team compete, seeing them win, seeing the crowd and how they were involved with the team. I mean, it's super special, and this is a special place to be."

Peat was a projected lottery selection before sliding to the No. 30 pick.

"That morning [after] I was still trying to take it in. Still couldn't believe that I'm a Phoenix Sun, and still can't believe it, honestly, I'm just super excited to be able to say I'm a Phoenix Sun."