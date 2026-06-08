Suns Forward Aiming For Bigger Plans After Exciting Rookie Season

PHOENIX — There's plenty of excitement around the Phoenix Suns and what could come of next season.

The team managed to make a surprise push to the postseason, which was a massive win considering earlier expectations had them finishing as one of the worst teams in the league.

Now, the challenge in the desert is finding ways to improve and take things a step further ahead of the 2026-27 season. With limited ways to make outside improvements, the Suns are hoping for internal strides to be made from a handful of players.

If Rasheer Fleming can take the next step entering his sophomore season, Phoenix just might be in business.

Fleming, the team's first of two second-round picks last summer, flashed his athleticism and defensive prowess in the small opportunities he got on the floor. Though comparisons to Kawhi Leonard are vastly overblown, it's hard not to get excited about what the future has in store.

“It’s going to be really good,” Fleming said (h/t Duane Rankin, Arizona Republic).

“Especially having those NBA reps now. I’m excited. It’s going to be fun. Last year, I wasn’t really sure what to expect. I didn’t play much, but this year, it’s going to be really good.”

Fleming appeared in just 55 games last season and was buried in Phoenix's wing depth chart, though next year could very well be a different story.

Suns coach Jordan Ott was hesitant to trust his younger players down the stretch of the season. Now with that experience under his belt, Fleming could potentially push his way into the starting lineup.

“That would be good, but I’m really just trying to be the best version of myself,” Fleming continued. “If that ends up getting me to the starting position, that’s what it is.”

Fleming also showed the ability to knock down three-pointers, adding another layer to his game.

Great two-way flash from Rasheer Fleming here 👀



Pokes the ball out for the steal, then finishes a circus shot on the break.



Two plays where his length and athleticism popped. pic.twitter.com/eiiT2MwlNa — Erik Ruby (@ErikRuby) January 12, 2026

While Fleming flashed some exciting things during his rookie season, the real excitement comes with what his potential ceiling is — which is a freakish two-way athlete.

"His assertiveness, he knows he belongs," Ott said of Fleming during the final stages of the regular season.

"I don't think he waivers on that. How he shoots it, how he guards ... That's a kid that's gonna be able to withstand it. The last, most important piece I think, is what he's got going for him is his teammate's respect for him. They see it. He's in a good spot. Have to keep him going."