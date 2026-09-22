Suns Guard Named Best Reason for Excitement Ahead of 2026-27 Season

PHOENIX -- The 2026-27 season could end up being pivotal for the Phoenix Suns as they look to prove they truly belong after surprisingly making the playoffs in coach Jordan Ott's first season.

There seems to be a lot to look forward to with the season around the corner, especially with Phoenix's young players ready to step into a bigger role and Ott's system continuing to evolve.

The Suns also have some key players coming back who broke out last year and could build off the success they found last season.

The Athletic Labels Suns Reserve As Reason to Be Most Excited for Phoenix

The Athletic's Eric Nehm wrote that Collin Gillespie's growth is a reason to be excited for the Suns in the 2026-27 season.

"Only six NBA players took at least seven 3-pointers per game and shot better than 40 percent from behind the line last season. Gillespie, at 40.1 percent on 7.1 attempts from deep, was one of them. In his third NBA season, Gillespie averaged 12.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.6 assists to establish himself as a real NBA rotation player," Nehm said.

"When you watched a Suns game last season, the brilliance of Devin Booker always stuck out, but so did Gillespie’s ability to make an impact in a variety of ways."

There's no doubt that Gillespie and his hard-nosed style of play coupled with the spark he brought offensively were one of the biggest reasons the Suns exceeded expectations last year.

Gillespie won the Suns several games and filled in seamlessly as the Suns dealt with several injuries, which led to him getting a well-deserved four-year, $48 contract with Phoenix this offseason.

He did have some struggles late in the year, and fans will be eager to see him snap out of his shooting slump he dealt with that really made it seem like he wasn't playing like himself.

If Gillespie is able to find the same form he had earlier in the season and the Suns starting lineup stays healthy, he could be a prime candidate to win Sixth Man of the Year.

There's also a chance that Gillespie eventually replaces Jalen Green in the starting lineup to give Phoenix better playmaking and shooting if Green is not able to prove he can fit in well alongside Devin Booker in the backcourt.

Gillespie is set to be one of the staples of the Suns franchise for years to come after his new deal and his electric style of play will be a defining part of what Phoenix does.