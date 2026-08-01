Suns Had NBA's Most Underrated Offseason Moves

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns didn't exactly have a massively exciting offseason, though they mostly handled in-house business and added talent between the margins they could.

As such, most of their offseason is widely seen as underrated — which includes two moves made in their backcourt according to NBA.com's Jeff Zillgitt.

"Undrafted, Gillespie had a breakout third NBA season. In 80 games for the Suns in 2025-26, Gillespie posted career highs in scoring (12.7 ppg), assists (4.6), rebounds (4.1), steals (1.2) and minutes (28.5). He shot 41.8% overall and 40.1% on 3-pointers," he wrote.

"The Suns brought him back on a four-year deal and added more 3-point shooting with Kennard (47.8% on 3s last season) on a two-year contract."

Gillespie was a focal point of Phoenix's second unit last season, playing so well many believed he should been plugged into the starting lineup. He's the closest thing to a "true" point guard the Suns have in terms of organizing the offense.

“Collin embodies the effort, toughness and competitiveness that define our culture,” said Suns general manager Brian Gregory in a statement.

“He thrived in an expanded role last season, proving to be one of the league’s most improved players. Collin has earned the respect of his teammates as well as our community, and we’re excited to see him continue making an impact both on and off the court in Phoenix.”

Kennard, on the other hand, is one of the NBA's best three-point shooters and will hopefully increase his volume shooting. With stars such as Devin Booker and Jalen Green in the mix, he'll certainly have space on the floor.

“Luke’s work ethic and commitment to his craft have made him one of the most efficient three-point shooters in NBA history,” said Gregory after Kennard's signing was made official.

“His floor spacing, high basketball IQ and connective playmaking bring another dimension to our offense. We’re excited to welcome Luke and his family to Phoenix.”

Phoenix won't turn themselves into an NBA Finals contender, though the organization will indeed be strong contenders to make a push in the Western Conference next season.