Suns Have Lot to Learn After ‘Wake-Up Call’ in Season Opener

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns talked all training camp about how ready they were for the regular season because of the work they put in together over the course of the offseason and the continuity from last year's team.

None of that was on display in their embarrassing 124-83 blowout loss in the season opener to the Portland Trail Blazers Wednesday night.

"Everything went wrong. We have a lot to learn from the tape offensively and defensively," Suns star guard Devin Booker (23 points) said postgame (via The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin). "I think they were killing us with their pace, forcing us into tough shots. Playing the deep drop. We knew it coming, but I think their guards did a good job of being active on the ball handler and forcing us into just being hesitant."

The Suns' energy, effort and intensity they have been known to play with under coach Jordan Ott was pretty much nonexistent throughout the night, and they did not show a lot of fight after going down 21-0 early, which eventually led to a 52-point deficit at one point.

Portland was simply much more motivated to make a strong impression under a first-year coach in Micah Nori and with Damian Lillard (25 points, six assists) returning after missing all of last year with an Achilles tear and Ja Morant (14 points, eight assists) making his Portland debut after being acquired this summer.

Even though it is just one of 82 games, this was an especially concerning way to come out of the gates against a Blazers team that beat Phoenix in the 7-8 play-in game last season.

"Incredibly emotional to start the game before the jump ball was even tipped. They did a better job of using that to their advantage," Ott said postgame. "Talked about it before the game, there's going to be a lot of highs and lows, and we knew it would be emotional for those guys.

"They used it to their advantage in that first quarter. We just absolutely got blitzed and weren't able to overcome it. Then it becomes like on your back, every shot that they hit. So really, that first quarter just couldn't get it back. I thought early in the second quarter, we closed the gap a little bit. Then any run that they go on just feels massive because of the difference. So one game of 82. Got a lot to clean up, looking forward (to our home opener) Saturday night."

The Suns did not have a lot of positives, if any, to take away from the game, as they were just dominated on both sides of the ball.

The Blazers outrebounded Phoenix 56-39, had 18 more assists (32 to 14) and shot 19-for-47 (40.4%) from 3-point range compared to just 6-for-32 (18.8%) for the Suns.

The Suns have two days off to let the loss sit and learn from it before their home opener against the Golden State Warriors.

"Good sample size to learn from. We have some film to watch," Booker said. "I think this was definitely a wake-up call for us. I'm glad it happened early, so we know what's at store."