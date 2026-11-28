PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns suffered their worst loss of the season last night against the Dallas Mavericks.

Those were Devin Booker's words.

"Just tough," Booker told reporters post-game after the Suns blew a 21-point lead in their eventual loss to Dallas, dropping their record to 9-9 on the season.

"Just a meltdown. Our worst loss of the year thus far. Just got to learn from it. ... I think we were up 18 going into the fourth, those are the times we got to put teams away. But sh-- happens. We're still up six or seven with probably three/four minutes to go. The group that came in has to do a better job of finishing. It's on everybody."

Suns coach Jordan Ott co-signed on Booker's words while focusing on the Phoenix's start to the game, where they were down double digits to Dallas after a slow start out of the gates.

"There's no easing into games anymore. You have to go all out all the time for 48 minutes. Teams play super hard in this league, and they play both sides," he said.

"... It's some of the same stuff we keep beating on. We'll continue. We have to come out ready to go. No excuses."

Phoenix committed 18 turnovers on the night while allowing Cooper Flagg to score six straight points towards the end of the game.

“He’s been at it all year. He can get two feet in the paint very often, getting to that touch shot and he’s been hitting it at a high clip all year," Booker said of Flagg after the game, who had 34 points and eight assists.

It was very much a case of Phoenix losing their grip on the wheel as opposed to Dallas winning.

"You got a 12- or 13-point lead, then the turnovers. I felt like every turnover in that fourth quarter was a steal, wasn’t a dead ball. It felt like they were just able to take it right to the rim on the other side and got it going," said Ott.

"Then all of a sudden, it’s a single digit game, and credit to them, they never stopped playing. In this league you got to play for 48 [minutes].”

There's hope that a loss like that will spur lineup changes from Ott, as Phoenix clearly needs a change after dropping back-to-back close games against the Rockets and Mavericks this week.