Suns Introduce New Jersey Patch Ahead of 2026-27 Season

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns have announced a partnership with Paze to introduce a new jersey patch ahead of the 2026-27 season, replacing the previous PayPal patch. It's a multi-year deal according to the team's official press release.

“We had a lot of interest in our patch; it was a very competitive process,” said Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury CEO Josh Bartelstein.

“Early Warning stood out because of its long history of innovation in payments, from Zelle to Paze, its deep roots in Arizona and the opportunity to build an innovative partnership that goes well beyond the jersey. Paze will have a meaningful presence across our business and with our fans and members, from ticketing and online checkout to opportunities to enhance the fan experience at our arena. It’s an honor to have a hometown partner on our jerseys.”

Phoenix Suns team up with Early Warning Services to have jersey patch partnership.



Paze will be on the jersey.



Was previously PayPal. #Suns pic.twitter.com/vvHwxjqPx0 — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) September 28, 2026

What is Paze?

Paze is a reimagined online checkout solution that banks and credit unions offer to consumers and participating merchants, combining eligible U.S. debit and credit cards into a single wallet and eliminating manual card entry according to their website.

"Designed to help solve long-standing challenges in e-commerce, Paze delivers a streamlined experience for both consumers and businesses. More than 220 million credit and debit cards have been added to the Paze checkout solution. To learn more, visit www.paze.com."

More From Paze

“The Paze patch will be seen wherever the Suns play, but this partnership begins at home in Arizona,” said Serge Elkiner, general manager of Paze.

“Early Warning has grown here for nearly four decades, and more than 900 of our employees live and work in the state. Having Paze succeed PayPal in one of the most visible positions in sports is an important marker of our momentum, and we’re proud to introduce Paze to one of sports’ most passionate fan bases while supporting the team and communities they call home.”