Suns Make Jamaree Bouyea Decision Ahead of Free Agency

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns move into the beginning of free agency with plenty of activity already under their belt.

We can add another notch.

After re-signing Collin Gillespie, Jordan Goodwin and Mark Williams, the Suns drafted Koa Peat and acquired Miles Bridges via trade to set themselves up ahead of free agency. Phoenix didn't have many decisons left to make entering today, though guard Jamaree Bouyea does appear to be returning.

From Michael Scotto on X:

"The Phoenix Suns will exercise the $2.58 million non-guaranteed team option on Jamaree Bouyea for the 2026-27 season, league sources told HoopsHype. Bouyea averaged 5.7 points on 45.8 percent shooting from the field in 46 games with the Suns last season."

The Phoenix Suns will exercise the $2.58 million non-guaranteed team option on Jamaree Bouyea for the 2026-27 season, league sources told @hoopshype. Bouyea averaged 5.7 points on 45.8 percent shooting from the field in 46 games with the Suns last season. pic.twitter.com/u7EG5iJL9x — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) June 29, 2026

This is the second of a two-year option contract Phoenix awarded Bouyea with earlier in the 2025-26 regular season after he initially joined on a two-way deal.

Injuries plagued the Suns' backcourt, thrusting Bouyea into the rotation at times. Bouyea managed to flash his scoring potential and earned massive respect from fans all the way down to head coach Jordan Ott, who was never shy on giving the guard praise over a microphone.

“The ability to break the three-point line and break the paint. He has real speed, he is longer than what you think. His wingspan ability to impact shots on the defensive end. Every night, every night he has been great, under control," Ott said back in December after a win over the Los Angeles Lakers.

"Always talk about his personality, just even keeled. He goes out there and plays like a vet, been fantastic, super helpful with that second group. That second group really moves it and he is a big part of that. He is able to guard his position, we switch a lot, we put him out there with everyone tonight, we were switching and he'd take the matchup. Guard the best you can and get a great impact, go to the other end. Both sides of the ball, not just offensively, defensively he is in the right spot a lot. He is able to contest the shots and he had some rebounds tonight. So, both ends [he makes an impact]."

The Suns have a fairly stacked guard rotation up top with Devin Booker and Jalen Green carrying starting duties.

Even after trading Grayson Allen, they appear to be interested in hitting the free agent market for guards (which you can read more about here ).

Still, having Bouyea's scoring ability deep on the bech is never a bad thing for the Suns.