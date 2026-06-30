Suns Prevented Two Top NBA Free Agents From Leaving

PHOENIX — NBA free agency begins today, though the Phoenix Suns have already handled most of their business.

Thanks to their lack of premium draft capital and top level salary cap space, the Suns weren't able to make any eye-opening/splash moves. Phoenix opted to retain multiple key in-house players, two of which were on Spotrac's list of Top 50 free agents entering the summer.

Collin Gillespie (No. 28)

Gillespie elevated his game to new levels this past season and was rewarded with a four-year, $48 million contract this summer.

Gillespie will operate as Phoenix's third scoring option in the backcourt behind Devin Booker and Jalen Green. As bench scoring continues to be emphasized in the NBA, Gillespie's value in not only that department but also organizing the offense was pivotal for the Suns this season.

“I've always seen him. He was in the gym all summer long. He plays with a confidence that is very mature, well beyond his years. He's growing, He's going to continue to grow. He's in situations like tonight that he's probably never been in at the NBA level," Suns coach Jordan Ott said of Gillespie earlier in the season.

"He is going to continue to get better. We are super confident in what he can do and the next steps, next iterations of Collin Gillespie. He's got a long pathway to grow and we're going to continue to pump him up, give him confidence, give more avenues, try to find solutions. Like I talked in pregame he's finding solutions out there on the fly. He's going to continue to get better.”

Mark Williams (No. 29)

Williams, acquired via trade last summer, stayed mostly healthy to begin the 2025-26 season and provided solid starting center play for the Suns before injuries reared their ugly head down the stretch of the postseason.

Williams' presence in the desert wasn't always a given, as some thought the Suns may have been willing to bank on the development of young centers in Khaman Maluach and Oso Ighodaro.

However, Phoenix gave Williams a three-year, $38 million deal to remain with the Suns. The contract was widely seen as a win-win for both parties.

The reality of Williams' return is a door for a potential trade isn't closed — though the Suns did get a servicable starter for a reasonable price.