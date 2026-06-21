Suns Star Devin Booker Officially Changes Number

PHOENIX — Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker has a new number.

Booker officially is changing his jersey from No. 1 to No. 15.

In the backcourt, a 6-5 guard, No. 15...



DEVIN BOOKER. pic.twitter.com/qi25MnmmQt — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) June 21, 2026

Booker made the change to honor his father, who wore No. 15 during his playing career.

Booker surprised him for Father's Day.

"A new chapter to honor you, everything that you've done for me."



Devin Booker sits down with his dad to discuss the significance behind the number 15. pic.twitter.com/bj5dgt01VB — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) June 21, 2026

"It's always been a family number, obviously you wore it and I looked at you as the blueprint for success. I've always said that, so a new chapter to honor you and everything you've done for me. I'm excited about it," Booker said to his father.

Booker accomplished quite a lot in the No. 1, which will likely be retired when Booker's done playing. Alongside leading the Suns to the 2021 NBA Finals, Booker is a two-time Olympic gold medalist (where he wore No. 15 prior) and is Phoenix's all-time leading franchise scorer.

Now, Booker is hoping to pave a new path as the next phase of his career begins.

"I'd definitely say this is a new chapter in my career. I tried to do it after year ten but the NBA, you have to alert them over, I think, a year and a half in advance. I will always say I never had a true meaning for wearing No. 1, even though I feel like I did a lot of good things in it," Booker continued.

"People would ask, 'Why do you wear No. 1?' and I'd say I've been chasing 15 my whole career."

Booker inked a historic contract extension with the Suns last summer that will see him remain with Phoenix through the 2029-30 season. The extension was a two-year, $145 million contract.

Booker, needless to say, has served as a massive pillar for the Suns since his arrival in the 2015 NBA Draft.

Amid massive changes to the Suns' organization through the years, he's emerged into one of the league's top players.

“Devin Booker is everything that we want here in Phoenix as a leader, as the star player in the community, on the court, off the court,” Suns owner Mat Ishbia said.

“People don’t realize the gravity he brings to a basketball game. I can go through all (the) details, but the truth is, Devin Booker is a winner and he cares and does all the little things that maybe the normal eyes don’t see and catch.”

After leading the Suns to a postseason appearance last year, Booker will look to take Phoenix to new heights in 2026-27.

He'll do so in a brand new number — one that holds massive meaning.