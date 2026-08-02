Suns Star Dillon Brooks Gets Real on Why LeBron James Joined 76ers

PHOENIX – LeBron James' decision to join the Philadelphia 76ers has been a massive talking point for the entire basketball world.

Dillon Brooks included.

Brooks, a long-time rival of James dating back to before he landed in Phoenix, has never been shy on sharing his opinion of James... or anybody else.

Brooks, on a stream, says James is trying to get one last championship ring.

"I think he's doing everything he can to get a last little ring," said Brooks.

"Then I read something about he almost has enough footage or something like that for a Last Dance [style documentary] or something like that. I guess he's almost in the conversations with whoever, like HBO or whatever to make a Last Dance [documentary]."

Dillon Brooks on LeBron James joining the 76ers:



“I think he’s doing everything he can to get a last little ring… I read he almost has enough footage for a Last Dance documentary.”



(h/t @lureunt) pic.twitter.com/3407dAe42v — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) August 1, 2026

When asked if the Sixers have what it takes to win the NBA Finals, Brooks said, "Yeah, they got a squad. They definitely got a squad. Jaylen Brown. Tyrese Maxey. V. J. Edgecombe. [Joel] Embiid. LeBron."

And when it comes to a theoritical series between the Suns and 76ers, Brooks wasn't shy on his confidence in Phoenix.

"We're on them. 4-2. Our squad got a lot better this year. [We picked up] Miles Bridges. He's finally on a new team where he can actually win."

The Sixers are widely believed to be strong contenders to emerge out of the Eastern Conference Playoffs, which would see them top the likes of the Boston Celtics, New York Knicks and Miami Heat among other squads.

As for Phoenix, they're not quite on par when it comes to championship expectations — though there's hope the Suns can go further into the Western Conference Playoff picture after making a surprise appearance last season.

The rivalry between James and Brooks won't stop even after James departed the Pacific division, though opportunities for the two to collide on the court will be far and few between.

Still, Brooks showed a willingness to extend it even if the two aren't squaring off – showing up to sit courtside as James lost a playoff game this past season.

Earlier in the offseason before James signed with Philadelphia, Brooks said he believes this will be his final season.

“I think he got one more in him," he said. "I watched him when I was in the NBA, when I was a kid in high school. He’s got a phenomenal career and battled everybody and done it at a high level throughout. It’s been amazing to watch overall, a pleasure to battle against him.”